President Joe Biden to sit with NBC News' Lester Holt in TV interview: Date, time, how to watch

President Joe Biden participated in an NBC Town Hall event hosted by Lester Holt at the Perez Art Museum in Miami, Florida on October 5, 2020.

President Joe Biden will participate in another one-on-one interview, this time with NBC News anchor Lester Holt on Monday.

The Democratic party's presidential candidate will sit with Holt in Austin, Texas, NBC announced. The exclusive interview will air as a prime-time special on NBC and NBC News NOW on Monday, July 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

Portions of the interview will be aired on Holt's show, NBC Nightly News, at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT. The full interview and unedited transcript will also be available online at NBCNews.com after the prime-time special airs.

Biden is also scheduled to speak in a news conference at the NATO Summit on Thursday.

The special comes after Biden's televised interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on July 5, where he tried to assure Americans who were concerned about his botched presidential debate performance with former President Donald Trump.

Second televised interview following debate with Trump

During the interview with Stephanopoulos, Biden said he has not taken a neurological or cognitive test to measure his mental fitness and refused to commit to an independent medical evaluation that includes such an exam.

"No, no one said I had to. They said I'm good," Biden said, adding that he takes a cognitive test "every single day" to fulfill his responsibilities as president.

Biden maintains a short list of televised interviews since taking office and currently holds the record for the fewest press conferences and media interviews held by presidents in over 40 years.

Contributing: Joey Garrison and Sam Woodward, USA TODAY

