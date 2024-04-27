Pretty in Yellow! Molly Ringwald Wows in Custom Gown at White House Correspondents' Dinner

The star of 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' made a glam appearance on April 27

Paul Morigi/Getty Molly Ringwald.

Molly Ringwald is pretty in yellow!

The actress, 56, stepped out on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 27, in Washington, D.C.

Ringwald dazzled in a yellow gown, which was custom-made by Vietnamese couturier Cong Tri.

She accessorized her look with minimal jewelry and a clutch purse.

Paul Morigi/Getty Molly Ringwald.

The actress most recently starred in FX's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, which focuses on American writer Truman Capote's fallout with an elite group of socialites after he spills their darkest secrets in a cutting exposé.

Ringwald plays Joanne Carson, ex-wife of the late Tonight Show host Johnny Carson.



Pari Dukovic/FX Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson in Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans.

Recently, the Feud star has been taking her fashion endeavors to new heights, going so far as to walk the runway for the Batsheva show during New York Fashion Week in February in a lineup that specifically included models over 40.

Ringwald's first Batsheva outfit was a blast from the past. The Breakfast Club star was in an all-purple dress with shoulder pads and a matching belt.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Her second, all-black runway attire was more modern, with a unique head-covering and a black hand warmer but similar below-the-knee length.

Ringwald’s glam matched the mood of the collection, which is inspired by femininity translated through designs with historical references, but crafted with modern fabrics and color.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Molly Ringwald at Batsheva show

While speaking with PEOPLE at the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Gala on Oct. 5, where she rocked a silky teal gown, Ringwald said she wishes she still had her clothes from The Breakfast Club and her prom dress from Pretty in Pink.

Though she grew to love the polka-dot halter-neck look created by costume designer Marilyn Vance for the 1986 rom-com, she told Harper's Bazaar in a February interview that it initially made her cry.

"The dress is so iconic now; I really hated it at the time, it was not really what I had envisioned," she said when shown a picture of the dress for a "Fashion Flashback" interview.

"I cried, I burst into tears, no one can really look good in this dress. This is not a very flattering dress."



