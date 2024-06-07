Pride month kicks off at the Olde Angel Inn

The Olde Angel Inn’s "Drag Me to the Beer Garden" drag performances made for a festive way to celebrate the start of Pride in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Sunday hosted two performances from Toronto’s Sofonda Cox and Kitten Kaboodle, the Miss Congeniality winner of Canada’s Drag Race season four.

Bottomless mimosas and brunch paired with lively pop music, show tunes and vibrant outfits kept the audience dancing and singing along during the 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. seatings.

Julia Sacco, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Lake Report