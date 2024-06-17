Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Write First Instagram Post on Royal Account

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are officially on Instagram. The royal siblings signed their names to a post celebrating Prince William on Father's Day, writing "We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L."

According to The Telegraph, this is "the first time a message from the children has been posted on the Kensington Palace social channels," as Louis, George, and Charlotte "have never released their own personal message before."

The new photo (which was taken in Norfolk last month) comes just one day after Kate Middleton made her return to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour, aka King Charles' OTT birthday celebration. She was seen arriving to the event in a carriage with her kids, and also enjoyed the flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony:

Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Kate gave an update on her health one day prior (June 14), saying in part "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."



The Princess of Wales ended her message thanking everyone for their "continued understanding," and also explained that she hopes "to join a few public engagements over the summer."

Bet You’re Pretty Curious About Prince Harry’s Net Worth, Huh?

Photo credit: Getty Images

Trust me, he’s doing well.

Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Was Enormous Before Joining the Royal Family—and Now It’s Even Bigger

Photo credit: Getty Images

Wow, okay, so the Middletons are loaded.

Time to Go Inside King Charles III’s Massive Net Worth

Photo credit: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth left him truly 🤯 amounts of money.

You Might Also Like