Prince Harry Got 'Goosebumps' Over Project Supporting for Veterans and Service Personnel in Nigeria (Exclusive)

The Duke of Sussex was shown plans for the proposed Invictus Centre in Abuja, Nigeria, when he and Meghan visited in May

Defence Headquarters Abuja The proposed Invictus Centre in Abuja, Nigeria

Prince Harry has "goosebumps."

That's because he was shown the design for a groundbreaking new center that takes his worldwide help for veterans to a new level.

The tranquil-looking facility, which is proposed for Abuja, Nigeria, will provide a haven of physical and mental rehabilitation for wounded service personnel, the center's architect and the Nigerian armed forces hope.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, spoke with awe about the proposed center when computer-generated images were shown during a reception held by the Chief of Defense Staff General Christopher Musa while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were visiting Nigeria earlier this month.

Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu via Getty Images Prince Harry at an event to highlight Nigerian Unconquered and Invictus Games in Abuja on May 11

In his address to the party — where he and Meghan, 42, were given gifts of traditional clothing, entertained by dancers and heard from Nigerian veterans — Harry said service personnel not being "defined by their injuries" was a growing belief among the wounded.

"And that is what the new center you’re building is all about. Seeing the plans for the new Invictus Centre gives me goosebumps," he told the reception.

Prince Harry added that the Nigerian team had been a welcome addition to his Paralympic-style games.

He said they "represented their service and this country, extraordinarily — won medals and came back with smiles on their faces."

Defence Headquarters Abuja The proposed Invictus Centre in Abujda, Nigeria

During the three-day trip, Prince Harry visited a military hospital in Kanuda, meeting dozens of young soldiers who were recovering from gunshot and blast injuries.

“What this proved to me, what this reminds me of is the power of seeing what is possible, post-injury," he said.

Defence Headquarters Abuja Another view of the planned Invictus Centre in Abuja, Nigeria

The architect of the new center, which will be a world first for the Invictus organization, Kobina Banning tells PEOPLE, “This space will be a healing place for veterans.”

Banning, 45, met Harry and Meghan and traveled to some of the events with them during their visit to the country earlier this month.

“Nigeria has the largest army in Africa, and with everything that is happening, this will give more hope for those who are serving as they know that if something was to happen there is this facility to fall back on," he says. "It will help them heal but also is telling them they are not being left alone.”

Banning says the design for the “pioneering institution” was inspired “by the rich architectural heritage of courtyard housing, the facility's design embodies the timeless beauty and functionality of traditional hollow squares, fostering a sense of unity, community, and openness. Here...soldiers embark on a transformative journey of healing, hope, and renewal."

Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Abuja, Nigeria on May 11, 2024

It will have a series of interconnected compounds, “inviting soldiers to embark on a holistic path to recovery,” as he puts it in the design description. The courtyards will also enjoy panoramic views “fostering connectivity between surrounding structures.”

Walkways will allow service personnel to relax as they recuperate, with allowance being made for visiting families and friends who can join in-patient meditation or at indoor and outdoor gyms. “Every corner of the path beckons with the promise of connection, camaraderie, and renewal," Banning says.

The description adds: “The Invictus Centre stands as a testament to the unwavering courage and fortitude of wounded, injured or sick soldiers, offering them a sanctuary of healing, hope, and empowerment. Here, amidst the embrace of nature and community, lives are transformed, and the human spirit soars ever higher, undaunted by the challenges that lie ahead.”

Defence Headquarters Abuja The proposed Invictus Centre in Abuja, Nigeria

Prince Harry is excited about Nigeria’s pioneering role in his Invictus Games as the first of what he hopes will be many African entrants.

The next Invictus Games are set for February 2025 in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

