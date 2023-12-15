Prince Harry hacking trial – latest: High Court to give ruling on Duke’s claims against Mirror Group

A ruling is due on Friday over hacking claims brought by the Duke of Sussex and others against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

Prince Harry sued the publisher for damages over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

He claimed journalists at its titles – the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone-hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

Harry alleges 147 stories from 1996 to 2010, published by MGN titles, used information obtained through unlawful means.

At the start of the trial, seven months ago, the High Court was told the publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper has apologised “unreservedly” to Prince Harry for unlawfully gathering information about him.

The court heard the “systemic” use of private investigators by journalists to unlawfully obtain information was authorised by senior editors including Piers Morgan.

The prince’s lawyer said MGN’s failure to call Mr Morgan to give evidence left “fatal holes” in the defence case.

Mr Morgan denied any wrongdoing.

05:30 , Jane Dalton

It’s just a few days since Harry and his wife Meghan were in the headlines following publication of the book Endgame over the royals’ fallout.

The Dutch version of the book identified the King as one of two people who were allegedly racist for questioning baby Archie’s skin colour.

Royal biographer Angela Levin asks why Prince Harry did not speak out to defend his Dad:

James Hewitt ‘father’ stories designed to oust me, says Harry

04:00 , Jane Dalton

In an explosive witness statement, the prince claimed that stories about rumours that his father was James Hewitt were aimed at ousting him from the royal family.

Story continues

He also claimed that the UK government was at “rock bottom”:

Soap star says case 'took five years’ off his life

02:00 , Jane Dalton

Prince Harry’s case is being heard alongside similar claims by actor Michael Turner, who is known professionally as Michael Le Vell and best known for playing Kevin Webster in Coronation Street, actress Nikki Sanderson, who was also in the soap, and comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife, Fiona Wightman.

The High Court heard that Mr Le Vell had been in some “really dark places”.

At the hearing in June, asked by his barrister David Sherborne how the process had felt, Mr Le Vell replied: “It’s been one of the most distressing… this took about five years off my life.

“It’s been emotional, and it has made me go to somewhere I never thought I would go again – those really dark places – but sometimes you have got to stick up for yourself and this is the time to do that.”

Prince answered questions for eight hours

Thursday 14 December 2023 23:50 , Jane Dalton

Harry faced eight hours of questioning over two days during a witness box appearance that drew the attention of the world’s media.

It was thought to be the first time a senior member of the royal family has personally appeared in court proceedings since 2002, when the Princess Royal pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act after her pet bit two children in Windsor Great Park.

His appearance came just over a month after he attended the coronation of his father the King.

‘No evidence’ for many hacking claims, says publisher

Thursday 14 December 2023 21:40 , Jane Dalton

When the case opened back in May, a lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers argued that a “very substantial proportion” of the articles involved in the case were at “a breathtaking level of triviality”:

‘Simply no evidence’ for many Mirror phone hacking claims, Prince Harry trial told

Harry should win £320,000 payout, lawyers say

Thursday 14 December 2023 18:36 , Jane Dalton

In a trial in June, the prince’s lawyers argued he should be awarded up to £320,000 in compensation over the alleged misuse of his private information.

Mirror Group Newspapers largely contested the claims that 147 stories from 1996 to 2010, published by MGN titles, used information obtained through unlawful means.

Prince Harry entitled to £320,000 from Mirror publisher in hacking trial, lawyers say

