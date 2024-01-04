The Prince, the presidents and the king of pop: the men named in the Epstein files

Jeffrey Epstein with Donald Trump. - Getty

On Wednesday night, a New York judge released more than 900 pages of documents related to a lawsuit filed against Jeffrey Epstein’s associate and convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell.

The documents include references to a number of high profile individuals. Not all of those named are accused of wrongdoing.

More than 50 of the individuals had already been named publicly prior to the document release.

The files released by the court did not produce a “client list” detailing co-conspirators of Epstein.

The Telegraph is analysing the newly unsealed court documents. Below are some of the individuals who have been named.

Prince Andrew

Ghislaine Maxwell appeared to voice concern that her legal woes would lead to questions over her relationship with the Duke of York in an appeal sent to lawyers Philip Barden and Ross Glow in January 2015.

The email said: “I can’t even see what life after press hell (sic) even looks like - statements that don’t address all just lead to more questions .. what is my relationship to clinton ? Andrew on and on.”

In a further document, Epstein’s housekeeper, Alfredo Rodriguez is quoted as saying the Duke called Epstein’s house about once a week. He did not give a timeframe for the calls.

The Duke, who lost his royal titles over his relationship with Epstein and alleged involvement in sexual abuse, denies any wrongdoing.

Donald Trump

One of Epstein’s accusers said he suggested calling Donald Trump before they landed in Atlantic City.

Johanna Sjoberg told lawyers that when Epstein learnt his plane could not land in New York but was being diverted to Atlantic City instead, the financier replied: “Great, we’ll call up Trump and we’ll go to’ - I don’t recall the name of the casino, but - ‘we’ll go to the casino.”

In a separate unsealed document, Epstein’s housekeeper, Mr Rodriguez, recalled that Mr Trump called Epstein’s house on occasion but added that he never saw the former US president at the property. He did not give a timeframe for the calls.

Story continues

The former president has distanced himself from Mr Epstein, despite their friendship in the 1990s, and has claimed he is “not a fan” of his.

Bill Clinton

Ms Sjoberg said that Epstein had once told her that Bill Clinton “likes them young, referring to girls”.

In an unsealed deposition, Ms Sjoberg said she knew Epstein “had dealings” with the former president and that they had once discussed him.

“He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” she said in 2015.

Mr Clinton’s spokesman has said he knew Epstein but was not aware of his crimes and did not visit his private island, as Virginia Giuffre has claimed.

Stephen Hawking

The filings reveal that Epstein told Maxwell she could offer money to Ms Giuffre’s friends if they would come forward to contradict her claims about his activities.

In an email in January 2015, he said he especially hoped to quash claims that Mr Clinton had eaten dinner on his island, and that the renowned physicist Stephen Hawking “participated in an underage orgy”.

‘‘You can issue a reward to any of Virginia’s friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false,” he wrote.

“The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy.”

David Copperfield

Ms Sjoberg said the American magician asked her if she knew whether “girls were getting paid to find girls”, according one document.

She said Copperfield performed tricks at Epstein’s home and that she took him to be a “friend of Jeffrey Epstein’s”.

Ms Sjoberg did not accuse Copperfield of any wrongdoing.

Michael Jackson

Ms Sjoberg claimed Michael Jackson visited the Epstein’s Palm Beach home.

She was asked by lawyers about whether she had met several celebrities and politicians.

“I met Michael Jackson,” Ms Sjoberg said as part of a deposition.

When asked where she met the singer, she said: “At his [Epstein’s] house in Palm Beach.

Ms Sjoberg said she did not give Jackson a massage.

Jean Luc Brunel

Jean Luc Brunel provided passports for girls as young as 12 to “work” as models in the US, according to a 2014 court filing.

Brunel died by suicide last year while he was being investigated for rape and supplying girls to Epstein.

The court filing states a victim identified as Jane Doe #3 was trafficked to Brunel and forced to have sex with him “on numerous occasions”.

“Epstein forced Jane Doe #3 to observe him, Brunel and Maxwell engage in illegal sexual acts with dozens of underage girls”, it adds.

“He would bring young girls (ranging to ages as young as twelve) to the United States for sexual purposes and farm them out to his friends, especially Epstein”, the filing states.

The young girls allegedly often came from poor countries or impoverished backgrounds.

Alan Dershowitz

Jane Doe #3 alleged she was forced to have sexual relations with former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz in a 2014 filing.

The document also alleged Mr Dershowitz was an eyewitness to the sexual abuse of other minors. Mr Dershowitz has denied all wrongdoing.

In 2022 Ms Giuffre dropped her defamation lawsuit against Mr Dershowitz – claiming she may have made a “mistake” in identifying him as one of the men she was forced to have sex with.

Two separate testimonies from Epstein’s housekeepers say that Mr Dershowitz was a visitor to his homes.

One housekeeper, Juan Alessi, alleged the professor came “‘pretty often’ to Epstein’s Florida mansion and got massages while he was there”.

Mr Dershowitz has been approached for comment.

Tom Pritzker

In a deposition, Ms Giuffre said she had sex with billionaire US businessman Tom Pritzker.

Mr Pritzker did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ms Giuffre did not say whether she was underage at the time or whether the sex was nonconsensual.

Ms Giuffre’s allegation against Mr Pritzker appeared to be previously unreported.

Bill Richardson

Ms Giuffre said Ghislaine Maxwell sent her to New Mexico to “give a massage” to Bill Richardson, a former governor of the state.

During the same deposition she also said this term “massage” meant “sex”.

When lawyers questioned whether she had been told to give a massage to Mr Richardson, she responded with “correct”.

While Ms Giuffre was unable to recall when this demand took place or where she was at the time the instruction was given, she said she knew where she was “sent to” and later clarified the destination was “New Mexico”.

Mr Richardson has previously denied the allegations against him.

Glenn Dubin

Ms Giuffre told lawyers she had been asked to “give a massage” to American investor Glenn Dubin, which she told lawyers meant “sex”.

In a deposition taken in 2016, Ms Giuffre said: “When they say massage, that mans erotic, OK? That’s their term for it. I think there are plenty of other witnesses that can attest to what massage actually means.”

She added: “And I’m telling you that Ghislaine told me to go to Glenn Dubin and give him a massage, which means sex.”

When Ms Giuffre’s allegations were first made public in 2019, a spokesman for Mr Dublin said he was “outraged by the allegations against them in the unsealed court records and categorically reject them”.

Leslie Wexner

Maxwell was questioned about the former Victoria’s Secret CEO during her deposition.

She denied providing Ms Giuffre with “an outfit of a sexual nature” to wear for the billionaire businessman.

“I think we addressed the outfit issue”, Maxwell said.

She was then asked again: “I am asking you if you ever provided her with an outfit of a sexual nature to wear for Les Wexner?”

Maxwell responded: “Categorically no. You did get that, I said categorically no.”

Mr Wexner previously denied knowing of any illegal activity by Epstein.

He previously said he cut off his relationship with Epstein in 2007 following the financial advisor’s arrest for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.