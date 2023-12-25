Prince and Princess of Wales share new Christmas photo of George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a new photo of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The black and white photo, showing the three children casually dressed and sitting on a wooden bench, was taken by Josh Shinner, who also took the image for William and Kate’s Christmas card this year.

The couple posted it on X with the caption: “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C”.

Meanwhile, senior members of the royal family have arived for a special Christmas Day service at a church in Sandringham.

Members of the royal family, including the King and Queen, arrived at the Church of St Mary Magdalene, on the Sandringham grounds, at 10am on Monday. Sandringham was the late Queen Elizabeth's favourite retreat, and where she spent every Christmas since 1998.

Later at 3pm, the King will deliver the annual Christmas address.

Last year, more than 10.6 million people tuned in to watch the King's speech - the first to be delivered since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Charles is set to give his Christmas Day address from a Buckingham Palace room decorated with a living Christmas tree in a bid to highlight sustainability.

All of the decorations on the tree are crafted from plants or made from recyclable material.

A picture released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday showed the smiling monarch posing in front of the tree.

It is the first time a living tree has been used as part of the backdrop for Charles’ annual festive address to the nation and Commonwealth.

Charles, like Queen Elizabeth, writes his Christmas broadcasts and last year he followed his mother’s well-established template - a personal reflection on the year, touching on current issues and with a Christian framework.