Prince William’s drive to end homelessness ‘gives charities confidence to stand up to politicians’

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Bournemouth businesses pledging their support to the Homewards programme - CHRIS JACKSON/GETTY

The Prince of Wales’s drive to end homelessness has given charities the confidence to challenge politicians on the issue, experts working on his Homewards project have said.

Six months into the ambitious five-year programme to eradicate homelessness, the Prince’s support has enabled charities to change their own rhetoric and to challenge MPs in a way they have never done before.

Matt Downie, CEO of Crisis, told The Telegraph that the Prince’s involvement had already achieved public and political engagement on a scale “substantively different” to anything done before.

“Having somebody with the megaphone that he’s got and being able to actually articulate the cause in those terms, is something we will never have achieved,” he said.

“What it gives us is the confidence to use that rhetoric. The confidence to challenge Suella Braverman, for example, who said homelessness was a lifestyle choice.

“It’s one thing for a homeless charity to say, ‘Well, of course it isn’t.’ It’s another being able to say the heir to the throne is clear that this is not a lifestyle choice, it can be ended. So the conversation has moved on.”

Matt Downie, CEO of Crisis, said the Prince's involvement in tackling homelessness has boosted engagement with the charity - YUI MOK/PA

The Prince spoke recently about his ambition to go “a step further” than the rest of his family in order to bring about change, rather than just raising awareness about good causes.

With Homewards, he is aiming to put six pilot locations on a path towards ending homelessness by mid-2028.

Although it is early days, those involved have been buoyed by the great strides already made.

“What he’s managed to do in one fell swoop is more than our whole sector that has been working on it for decades,” Mr Downie added.

“And that is to talk about ending homelessness rather than managing it and to be really clear that this is a solvable problem. I can’t tell you what that gives us in terms of power.”

He said the initiative had already had such a public impact that it had reframed the way the sector would approach the next government.

“Obviously, we are heading into a general election year and it means that the way in which we will be approaching the potential next government, whichever that might be, is far more aspirational,” he said.

“What we might have been doing previously is saying, ‘We’d like this specific bit of policy changed, or this particular bit of funding increased or whatever,’ but what we’re actually saying is, ‘We now need a full scale plan for the ending of all forms of homelessness.’

“And we can say that with a real sense that it’s not just us out there saying that, it happens to be Prince William as well.”

The Prince of Wales selling The Big Issue Magazine to draw attention to the work of the organisation to tackle homelessness - ANDY PARSONS

Liz Laurence, the Homewards lead at the Royal Foundation for the Prince and Princess of Wales, admitted that in its first six months, the huge undertaking had sometimes felt “outlandish” when considering other pressures, such as the cost of living crisis.

“But we have to do it,” she said. “We have to kind of think big and all in all we’ve been encouraged by the response.”

Mr Downie said that since the June launch of Homewards, the interest generated had been unprecedented, shining a spotlight on homelessness throughout the year, rather than the usual sporadic moments, such as at Christmas.

Local leads, who will coordinate the project at each location, have been chosen and the next steps will be for each to develop their coalitions and create a “concrete plan of action.”

Resources and expertise will be matched in order to devise solutions and move into “delivery mode” and housing-led interventions will be mapped out.

Prof Pete Mackie, an expert in homeless prevention from Cardiff University, said there was huge enthusiasm following the launch event in June.

“Town hall” events that followed in each location were brimming with a “great mix” of people keen to get on board, from the private sector, housing associations, health and criminal justice professionals.

The team was “inundated” with offers from individuals, organisations and businesses to support each of the six locations, Bournemouth, Newport, Aberdeen, Northern Ireland, Sheffield and Lambeth.

Each area has a “Homewards learning” community to discuss international best practice and to hone its focus.

There have been several seminars, including one from Finland, which has all but erased homelessness with its hugely successful Housing First policy.

In Aberdeen, the energy sector has expressed a strong interest in playing a role.

It emerged that at Maindee Primary School in Newport, staff had already put in place a scheme to identify families at risk of homelessness and then link them up with the relevant support.

The Prince during a visit to Reach Up Youth in Sheffield, a charity focused on inspiring young people who live in a crime hot spot - CAMERON SMITH/GETTY

Mr Mackie hailed it as an “incredible innovation” and exactly the type of collaboration Homewards wanted to inspire. The team immediately lent its support and the local authority’s housing team, which was a key part of the Homewards bid, has promised to put a housing officer at the school part time.

“It’s a real, concrete example of how it spirals,” Mr Mackie said. “People need to know about this, we need to support it properly then share this practice.”

Asked if he was hoping to see the initiative introduced at other local schools, he replied: “Oh goodness yes. I expect that to happen within a relatively short space of time.”

Ms Laurence said a core element of Homewards’ work in the first six months was to shift mindsets and to persuade the local teams that they could “think big”.

Another challenge has been to raise awareness of hidden homelessness, the hundreds of thousands who are sofa surfing or living in hotels. But each of the locations is now “buzzing” and “chomping at the bit to get started.”

Mr Mackie said the positive rhetoric, the Prince stepping up and speaking about the ability society has to prevent homelessness, was key.

“What tends to be common, especially around Christmas, is the story of destitution,” he said.

“But there’s another story to be told. It’s a goal and it’s one of the things they’re trying to achieve as part of Homewards.

“The key message for me is prevention, collaboration. They’re the things we talked about and the launch and they’re happening, it’s working.”

The Prince continues to be “really actively involved”, asking for progress updates and checking in with his team at least once a week.

“He’s always asking how he can support the locations and move partners and players along,” Ms Laurence added. “He’s heavily involved.”

The aim is to have each location on a trajectory to end homelessness within five years.

“Homelessness is obviously a major societal challenge that has been around for a long time,” she acknowledged.

“It will take a long time to solve and it will be hard. We weren’t naive coming into this – it’s a new way of working.”

