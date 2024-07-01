Princess Anne Shares First Message After Hospitalization for Concussion from Horse 'Incident'

The Canadian Governor General shared a message on behalf of the royal, who missed a scheduled event in Canada as she continues her recovery at home

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Princess Anne attends the coronation on May 6, 2023

Princess Anne has spoken out for the first time since being hospitalized following a concussion sustained in a horse-related incident at her country home on June 23.

On July 1, the Canadian Governor General shared a message on behalf of the 73-year-old royal during a memorial ceremony marking the centenary of the Newfoundland National War Memorial. Princess Anne was scheduled to attend the event in Canada before her accident.

"It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme," the Princess Royal said in the statement.

"I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration," she added.

Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Princess Anne and husband Sir Timothy Laurence at Garter Day on June 17, 2024

Buckingham Palace announced on June 24 that King Charles' younger sister was hospitalized after an "incident" at Gatcombe Park on June 23. Her injuries indicate possible impact from a horse's head or legs. Due to the concussion, the exact details of the accident were unable to be ascertained.

The Telegraph reported on June 25 that Princess Anne suffered memory loss, believed to be temporary, due to the incident.

Since her release from the hospital on June 28, Anne has continued her recovery at her country home in Gloucestershire, receiving rehabilitation support. No additional details have been shared about the incident.

PEOPLE understands Princess Anne will only return to public duties once her medical team says it's safe to do so. At this stage, it's not possible to determine when that will be.

Chris Jackson/Getty Princess Anne (left) and Lady Sarah Chatto attend Royal Ascot on June 20, 2024

Upon the Princess Royal's release from the hospital, her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, shared in a statement: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay."

Known for her resilience and commitment, Princess Anne's dedication to her role is well-documented. She frequently tops the list of the hardest-working royals, often undertaking hundreds of engagements each year.

"She just gets on with it, often carrying out multiple engagements in one day," Queen Elizabeth's former press spokesman Dickie Arbiter previously told The Telegraph about Princess Anne's dedication to duty.



