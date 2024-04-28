Princess Margaret's Grandson Sam Chatto Is Making Pottery in Japan

Princess Margaret's four grandchildren are pursuing very different paths in life. Her eldest grandson, Samuel Chatto—the son of Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto—recently traveled to Japan to work on his pottery.

Artist Kazuaki Sakuma posted a video of Chatto working with clay on their Instagram, writing, "All you can hear is birds singing in this studio. A tea tree about to turn into a gentle butterfly before my eyes. And the artists from London spinning the sounds."

That artist from London is none other than Samuel Chatto himself. Here, five things to know about the young royal:

1. He's 29th in line for the throne.

Samuel Chatto was born on July 28, 1996, the eldest son of Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto. He follows his mother, Lady Sarah, in the British line of succession, and he has one younger brother, Arthur Chatto, who is an officer training course for the Royal Marines.

2. He attended Eton College and the University of Edinburgh.

He attended Eton, then graduated from the University of Edinburgh with an MA in History of Art in 2018. From 2019 to 2020, he attended the Royal Drawing School. His alumni page notes, "Interested in the idea of transformation through process in both ceramics and printmaking, he joined the Royal Drawing School in 2019. He has since developed a highly individualistic practice, where both the subjects of his work and the materials he uses display his deep connection to the landscape around him."

3. Chatto is an artist.

He often shares his artwork on his instagram, @samchatto.

4. He often appears with the British royal family on major events.

Chatto was in attendance at Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral and King Charles's coronation (pictured above). He most recently appeared with the rest of the British royal family on Christmas day in Sandringham:

He also joined the Windsors at Kate Middleton's "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey earlier in December 2023.



5. He's a certified yoga instructor.

Back in 2019, Chatto revealed he spent four weeks in India undergoing yoga teacher training. "Although I have no plans of teaching anytime soon, it was an incredibly eye opening experience which I am so deeply grateful for," he posted on his Instagram. "I had the pleasure of connecting with so many beautiful, supportive, and honest/open/loving people, discovered so much about my body and mind, and have come away with knowledge of an invaluable practice and a whole new family of kind spirited friends!"

