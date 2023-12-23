Private girls’ school helped me flourish in physics, says British Nasa head

Dr Nicola Fox is head of science at Nasa - Getty/Bilgin Sasmaz

Attending a girls’ private school in Hertfordshire helped Nasa’s head of science flourish in physics, she has said.

Dr Nicola Fox was a pupil at St Francis’ College in Letchworth Garden City in the 1980s and told BBC Radio 4 that the same-sex independent school created a “protective bubble” that allowed her to thrive in maths and the sciences.

Dr Fox was one of the Christmas guest editors of the BBC Radio 4 Today programme and spoke to Dr Carole Mundell, director of science at ESA, about their paths to the top of space exploration.

“I went to an all-girls secondary school so I really didn’t experience any ‘boys do maths and science and girls do something else’ until college,” Dr Fox said.

“I felt like I was in a protective bubble until I got to college.”

In contrast, Dr Mundell went to a mixed-sex state school and was one of just three girls in a class of 40 while studying for her A levels.

‘Girls don’t do physics’

“I went to a normal mixed comprehensive and it wasn’t until I started to do my post-16 education that I saw that difference coming in,” Dr Mundell said.

“I had a particular physics teacher early on and his attitude was stark and shocking to me; it was ‘girls don’t do physics’.

“There were three girls out of a class of about 40 so we were already weird beasts. We sat huddled in the corner of the lab.

“But at that age it motivated me, it made me really angry and I was determined and that took me through the early injustice and that early sense of you are not going to make it.”

Both women are English, with Dr Fox joining Nasa in 1991 after graduating from Imperial College London and Dr Mundell is a former government scientific adviser who joined ESA this year.

Dr Fox, originally from Hitchin, is an authority on the sun and heliophysics. She led the Parker Probe mission, which launched in 2018 and will venture to our star.

Dr Mundell is a world-leading expert on gamma ray bursts and black holes. The women now work together to orchestrate the largest international collaborations of space science in the world.

Battle at university

The battle against the entrenched patriarchy within science during the late 20th century continued at university, they added, but it became more subtle.

“It was much more insidious. There were girls on the course, but there was a sense that the boys were meant to be there and the girls would be there maybe by accident, or would drop out,” said Dr Mundell, who studied at Glasgow.

Dr Fox added that she “definitely had imposter syndrome” while at Imperial and credited encouragement and a logical approach from her mother for getting through the rough patches.

The scientist also said she initially wanted to become an astronaut after being inspired as a baby when her father watched the Apollo 11 moon landing with her.

Dr Fox also admitted she would love to go to space but joked her fitness is not quite up to the high standards of astronauts.

“I absolutely know I am not fit enough to be an astronaut! But if someone gave me the chance I would definitely take it,” she said.

“I cry at every single launch. My children will tell you, it doesn’t matter whether I am watching it on TV, the computer, or if I am there, I will cry at every single launch.

“It is that feeling of awe and wonder. When they get to the countdown and it gets to about eight, that is when I will start crying.”

And, much like the space race of the 1960s, there is a new age space race going on to get back to the moon and be the first to Mars, she said.

“We are in a space race against China, but we are going for many other reasons,” said Dr Fox.

“It is not just that we want to get there before China, it is because we are going with a purpose and we are going with a big international community to do really great research to benefit humanity.”

