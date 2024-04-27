Prom night flashback: See your fave celebrities in dresses, suits before they were famous

"Will you go to prom with me?"

This is the time of year where youngsters in high school prepare to ask or receive this question as they attend their junior or senior prom. The night is filled with glitz and glam complete with music, dancing and most importantly many memories to cherish for years to come.

Prom is a photo savvy function and has certainly evolved over the years. It's not uncommon to see teens nowadays with airplanes, Teslas, or even horses as accessories. Although every prom era is different, this has remained a constant over time: Ladies don beautiful dresses with fancy hairdos and the fellas step out in their well-pressed suits and iconic ties.

Prom is deemed a "rite of passage" for many teens and before many celebrities were in the spotlight and became famous, they too attended prom.

Take a look at celebrities from years past in their prom attire commemorating the big event:

Beyoncé

Queen B's prom photos circulate on the internet annually as fans continue to gush over the singer's look.

Jimmy Fallon

My date went tanning the night before. I did not. I looked like Powder. #awkwardpromstory pic.twitter.com/XEyEPDcITt — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 15, 2013

The comedian poked fun at his prom photo, "My date went tanning the night before. I did not. I looked like Powder," Fallon wrote in the X (formerly Twitter) post.

Brandy and Kobe Bryant

The "Moesha" actress and soon-to-be NBA basketball player enjoyed Brandy's prom together as they served looks for the event.

Paul Scheer

"The League" actor hyped up his prom look in an Instagram post. The actor definitely rocked his gummy bear corsage.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift didn't know that her prom theme "spotlight" would become her reality after her career took off when her "Fearless" album was released in that same year.

Jason Momoa

The "Aquaman" star was always a heartbreaker even at his prom with his high school sweetheart Lindsey Aaron.

Michelle Obama

The former first lady shared her prom photos on Instagram in an effort to get high schoolers registered to vote and a chance to win a free prom.

Will Ferrell

Did Will Ferrell steal his prom date's tiara? Maybe. Or maybe the "Anchorman" comedian needed it as an added accessory to complete his look.

Gwen Stefani

The "Hollaback Girl" singer made her prom dress with her mom that was inspired by Grace Kelly's dress in the movie "Rear Window."

Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg showed off his prom pictures with his high school sweetheart turned wife, Shante Broadus.

