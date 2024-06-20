PS Plus games leaving in July 2024 revealed

The next stack of games leaving PlayStation Plus’s catalogue has been revealed.

It’s usually the PlayStation Plus blog that announces all the titles coming to and heading out of the service. But folks over at Reddit spotted more games have already been added to the PlayStation interface’s last chance to play section.

These are part of the PlayStation Plus catalogue, available to Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers.

Here’s the list of games leaving PlayStation Plus next:

Dysmantle

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R

Kingdom Two Crowns

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next Level Edition

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

These games are expected to leave on July 16, so there’s still a little time for a play if there are any killers in this collection. But are there?

We don’t think any of these titles will be missed like a dearly departed friend. There are a few notable picks, though.

Kingdom Two Crowns is the best-reviewed of the bunch, with an 85% Metacritic score. It’s a fascinating game if you’ve not experienced this series before, too.

You play as a ruler sitting atop a horse, wandering around an atmospheric side-scrolling world. As you might up coins, you can construct an outpost, which gradually grows into a small city. But, as night falls, it will be attacked, so you need to recruit soldiers, too.

It’s a strategy game that looks more like an indie-style pixel art side-scrolling adventure. Very moreish.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is worth a play if you’re hankering after some GTA-style antics. As fans of the series will know, Saints Row has an even sillier, more over-the-top take on the open-world vehicle game.

Your character is elected president of the US, and ends up gaining superpowers. Can you imagine that happening in GTA VI? Probably not.

Those with small kids may want to let them try out My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure before it leaves, too, primarily because it’s probably not worth buying at its £34.99 asking price.

This two-hour or so adventure is easy and simply enough for the youngest of gamers to handle.