Pub in the Park 2024: Tom Kerridge announces chef line-up, including Angela Hartnett and Sabrina Gidda

Park life: Tom Kerridge blurs the lines between food and music (Pub in the Park)

A raft of celebrity chefs are again lined up to appear at Pub in the Park, Tom Kerridge’s annual food and music festival that tours the Home Counties, the Standard can reveal.

Musical acts in 2024 include Busted, Sam Ryder, Van Morrison, Paloma Faith, and Olly Murs, each of whom will perform while chefs turn out various small plates.

The festival will take place over four weekends and at different locations between May and September, with a changing line-up of star chefs. The likes of Angela Hartnett from Murano, Tommy Banks of the Black Swan, and Jack Blumenthal, son of Heston, are among the headliners.

Pub in the Park will kick off at Marlow in May, before popping up in Chiswick, Reigate, and St Albans. New this year are “pub specials”, with each restaurant serving an “elevated” dish alongside classics.

(Pub in the Park)

Menu highlights in Marlow will be Kerridge’s own two Michelin-star Hand & Flowers, while Hartnett will be cooking lamb Bolognese, tomato and mozzarella arancini, and chicken Milanese.

Debutants in 2024 are Banks’ Yorkshire pub, The Abbey Inn, which will be bringing lamb kofta flatbreads and a celeriac and truffle pie, and Sabrina Gidda and Thom Bateman’s restaurant concept Collision Course, bringing masala ox cheek mac and cheese and spicy pork sandos.

Pub in the Park will take place between May 16-19 in Marlow, June 28-30 in Chiswick, July 12-14 in Reigate, and September 6-8 in St Albans. Tickets are on sale now at tickets.pubintheparkuk.com