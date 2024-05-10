Pumped up: City tax rate rises above inflation in delivering tax take total for 2024

Local Journalism Initiative
·3 min read

If you were looking to municipal government for a tax break while costs around us continue to climb, think again: the City is moving ahead with a 4.8 per cent property tax increase this year.

On April 23 during a special city council meeting in council chambers the elected officials passed third reading on the Five-Year Financial Plan Bylaw that calls for the increase — down from last year’s 5.8 per cent.

But council didn’t stop there. Add in a 2.5 per cent hike to water rates, another two per cent hike to the sewer utility bill and a 25 per cent jump for resource recovery, and the tax bite starts to become several mouthfuls.

Where the choking begins is the additional seven per cent that the Regional District of Central Kootenay will be asking for on the tax bill, and a yet-to-be determined chunk from School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) and the regional hospital authority.

BC Assessment and Municipal Finance Authority taxes make up the remainder of the tax bill.

“All proposed expenditures, funding sources and transfers, to or between funds, must be included in the plan,” noted City chief financial officer Chris Jury in his report to council. “In considering the proposed larger tax increase this year, a key fact to keep in mind is that over the past five years council has been able to keep overall tax and fee increases below, or at, yearly inflation rates provided by Statistics Canada.”

For the average residential home in Nelson, the municipal property taxes for 2024 are estimated to be $2,036. The water and sewer and resource recovery rate increases equate to a $49 rise for a single-family home.

Setting tax rate

An Annual Tax Rate bylaw is also required in order to collect the appropriate funds to finance the activities laid out in the financial plan.

This year City of Nelson taxes are due at the end of the business day on July 2 — with a 10 per cent penalty on taxes paid after this date. The tax rates presented are based on the 2024-2028 Five-Year Financial Plan that was presented for first three readings on April 23.

The City takes a “fixed share approach” to tax rates between classes; where the share of the total tax levy collected from each property class remains consistent over time, subject to adjustments arising from non-market (new construction) change in the assessment role or council’s decision to adjust the share for each class.

In 2024, with the adjustments made for new construction, 74 per cent of property tax will be contributed by residential taxpayers and 26 per cent from the commercial sector.

Source: City of Nelson, April 23 agenda

Getting there

The 2024-2028 financial plan process included council and city staff having a variety of internal, external and public meetings over the past six months to review current financial performance, budgetary pressures and forecast departmental budgets.

The budget open house was held earlier this year, with the presentation being streamed online. There were members of the public present, with some non-staff and council participants.

“Council should be aware that, other than the few questions that were asked at the presentation, the Finance department did not receive any more questions or communications from the public regarding the budget or the budget presentation,” said Jury.

Source: City of Nelson, April 23 agenda

Timothy Schafer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nelson Daily

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Attorney Tries Slut-Shaming Stormy Daniels, Gets Zingers In Return

    Daniels met the onslaught with polite and unyielding confidence.

  • Critics Facepalm With Both Hands At Trump's Nonsensical 'Ambidextrous' Talk

    President Joe Biden's reelection campaign mocked the "confused" former president after he boasted about his skills.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces the beginning of the end after failed run at Mike Johnson

    It appears Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has finally out-stupid-ed herself.

  • Stormy Daniels delivers shocking testimony about Trump, but trial hinges on business records

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney on Thursday accused Stormy Daniels of slowly altering the details of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, trying to convince jurors that a key prosecution witness in the former president's hush money criminal trial cannot be believed. “You have made all of this up, right?” lawyer Susan Necheles asked. “No,” Daniels shot back. As the jury looked on, the two women traded barbs over what Necheles said were inconsistencies in Daniels' descripti

  • Irony Meters Explode Over Donald Trump Attorney Alina Habba's Latest Trial Spin

    The former president's attorney talked about credibility, and you know what happened.

  • Steven Seagal attends Putin inauguration, faces EU sanctions

    Martial arts performer Steven Seagal may face sanctions from the European Union after attending Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration in Moscow. The “Above the Law” actor, who has applauded Putin frequently in the past, had high praise for his friend as the 71-year-old authoritarian was sworn in Tuesday for his fifth term as Russia’s leader. “He is the greatest world leader,” Seagal ...

  • Trump hits back at George Conway with 2016 election night photos

    In a post on his Truth Social site, former President Trump took a dig at George Conway, with pictures of Conway from his 2016 election night win. “Mr. Kellyanne Conway celebrating my Victory in 2016!” Trump posted Thursday. One photo showed Conway wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat with his wife, former top Trump…

  • Houston police chief retires suddenly after questions raised about more than 260,000 suspended investigations

    Houston’s police chief unexpectedly retired from the force Tuesday night amid questions about a department policy that allowed hundreds of thousands of cases to be suspended, including sexual abuse cases, according to the mayor’s office.

  • US official says Chinese seizure of TSMC in Taiwan would be 'absolutely devastating'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday a Chinese invasion of Taiwan and seizure of chips producer TSMC would be "absolutely devastating" to the American economy. Asked at a U.S. House hearing about the impact, Raimondo said "it would be absolutely devastating," declining to comment on how or if it will happen, adding: "Right now, the United States buys 92% of its leading edge chips from TSMC in Taiwan." TSMC declined to comment.

  • Trump's 'Access Hollywood' tape prompted RNC to discuss replacing him as a candidate, his former assistant testifies

    Donald Trump's ex-executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout described the top-of-the-ticket tumult on Thursday at his criminal hush-money trial.

  • NDP leader slams Liberals for giving nearly $26M to Costco, Loblaw in recent years

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is slamming the federal Liberals for giving nearly $26 million to Costco and Loblaw for energy-efficient appliances. The money came from the Liberal government's low-carbon economy fund, which is meant to support projects that will reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. In 2019, the Liberals faced heat from Conservatives after the government announced it was giving up to $12 million to Loblaw for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers at 370 of its stores. Newly

  • Trump could be campaigning on Wednesday. Instead, he'll thank people for buying NFTs

    Donald Trump rarely gets time away from New York court during a week.

  • Newsmax to James Comer: Everyone Thinks You Should Give It Up

    NewsmaxRep. James Comer (R-KY) has spent weeks defending his long stalled impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden to questioning conservative minds. On Tuesday night, even Newsmax had to state the obvious: Everyone thinks he’s lost the plot.Comer was appearing on Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, where host Rob Schmitt noted that Comer has apparently “laid out, you know, so much evidence” of alleged corrupt acts by the Biden family, including millions of dollars allegedly stemming from Russia

  • Warren Buffett said he could make a 50% return on $1 million and predicted higher taxes. Here are 14 Q&A nuggets.

    Warren Buffett teased a potential Canada bet, predicted Berkshire would surpass $200 billion in cash this quarter, and shrugged off dollar worries.

  • Wait. Why are 3 of Trump’s 4 criminal trials delayed indefinitely?

    Former President Donald Trump’s public defense against his four, distinct prosecutions in four, separate jurisdictions is that they are a coordinated hit job and a political persecution – evidence, he says, of a double standard of justice.

  • Ukraine drone hits Russian oil facility a 'record' 1,500 km away, source says

    A Ukrainian drone struck a major oil processing plant in Russia's Bashkiria region on Thursday from some 1,500 km (932 miles) away, a Kyiv intelligence source said, its longest-range such attack since the start of the war. Ukraine also hit two oil depots in southern Russia, as Kyiv tries to undermine Russian forces pressing along front lines on its territory by attacking energy facilities that are crucial to funding the economy and the war. Russia's emergency service said a drone attack damaged a pumping station building at Gazprom's Neftekhim Salavat oil processing, petrochemical and fertiliser complex in Bashkiria, Russia's largest such plant, state RIA news agency reported.

  • Opinion: Trump’s Lawyers Bullying Stormy Daniels Is a Risky Strategy

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Jane Rosenberg/ReutersThe Trump defense team is expected to continue its cross-examination of actress and director Stormy Daniels. If their cross so far is any predictor, their approach seems to be a performance for their client, former President Donald Trump.Susan Necheles—the only female lead attorney on the team—is tasked with what should have been the delicate task of cross-examining Daniels, who is the centerpiece of Manhattan District At

  • Lara Trump Makes Head-Spinning Claim Donald DOES Accept 2020 Election Results

    NewsmaxRepublican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump made the head-spinning claim Thursday that it’s “obvious” her father-in-law does accept election results, despite his persistent false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election.On Newsmax, the former president’s daughter-in-law was asked about Democratic leaders like President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton each warning that the most recent Republican president may not r

  • Private Equity, Business Groups Rip Canada’s Capital-Gains Tax Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Canada’s biggest business groups are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reverse his government’s plan to raise the tax inclusion rate on capital gains.Most Read from BloombergApple Apologizes for iPad Pro Ad, Scraps Plan to Air It on TVBiden Set to Impose Tariffs on China EVs, Strategic Sectors‘Seriously Underwater’ Home Mortgages Tick Up Across the USMarjorie Taylor Greene Finally Got What She Deserved: DefeatThe government should cancel the proposed tax hike, six ma

  • JFK grandson mocks RFK Jr. as family feud intensifies

    Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President Kennedy, is mocking his cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate for president, as the famous family grapples with political division. In a series of videos posted to Instagram, which are meant to be funny and highlight Schlossberg’s support for President Biden, he impersonates voters from different…