Quebec braces for cold snap evoking winters from back in the day

CBC
·2 min read
A pedestrian walks through a park during a snowstorm on Feb. 7, 2020 in Montreal. This week, maximum temperatures in the Ville-Marie area are expected to stay below -20 C. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press - image credit)
A pedestrian walks through a park during a snowstorm on Feb. 7, 2020 in Montreal. This week, maximum temperatures in the Ville-Marie area are expected to stay below -20 C. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press - image credit)

After a period of mild winter temperatures, Quebec is set to experience extreme cold weather in the next three days.

"An Arctic air mass with light to moderate winds has moved over Western Quebec today and will spread eastward over the [next] few days," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in a warning issued Sunday.

Maximum temperatures in the Ville-Marie area are expected to stay below –20 C, while overnight temperatures will stay below –30 C until Wednesday, according to the federal agency.

It says wind chill values could be between –38 C and –45 C.

The ECCC issues extreme cold warnings when there is an increased health risk for frostbite and hypothermia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter are especially vulnerable.

"Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes," the warning says. "If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

Gina Ressler, a meteorologist with ECCC, said the cold snap will be the most intense the province has experienced in two years, following last year's abnormally warm winter.

"This kind of cold weather isn't abnormal," Ressler said.

"It's completely normal to have these cold snaps in January in Montreal. It's just going to feel like a shock because it's the coldest air so far this season."

ADVERTISEMENT

It may also be shocking because last winter was so mild, she added.

"We really didn't have any cold snaps last winter," she said.

As the cold front sets in, Ressler urged Quebecers to check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Staying indoors is ideal, she said. If going out, make sure to check the wind chill and dress appropriately, she advised, suggesting layers, including a wind-resistant outer layer.

A hat, she said, is key to keeping the body warm because so much heat is lost through the head.

Latest Stories

  • Travis Kelce Proves His Killa-Hype Beast Fashion Sense in $11,900 Button-Down and Rainbow Knit Beanie

    The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sported a Bottega Veneta pink suede shirt, knit cargo pants and pink Timberlands before their divisional playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 18

  • How to survive Canada’s winter: Just move to this frost-free city

    While much of Canada battles sub-zero temperatures and endless snowfall, this city remains an anomaly—a mild oasis amid the country's frozen winter landscape.

  • Snow in Florida? Snowbirds face unusual cold, possible winter storm

    A frigid airmass will push as far south as Florida into early next week

  • Parts of Canada will be bitterly cold this weekend — but don't call it a polar vortex

    A rush of Arctic air will plunge parts of North America into bitter cold this weekend, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and frigid temperatures to parts of Canada.Meteorologists say temperatures could plunge by as much as 30 C in parts of the country over the coming days — so if the temperature in your neighbourhood has typically been hovering around 5 C, it could plummet to a shocking –25 C."For many places this will be the coldest weekend of the season so far," said CBC climate specialist Dar

  • LA fire victims fear rebuilding ordeal. Some will not do it

    Karen Myles, 66, walked out of her Altadena, California home in the middle of the night in her pajamas, confronted by a forest of red and orange flaming trees and live wires from tumbled electric poles sparking in the street. Across Los Angeles on the coast, Pacific Palisades residents Sonia and James Cummings lost a house they bought in 1987 and renovated a decade ago. “It was with the intention of staying there until we were no longer above ground,” said James Cummings, 77.

  • Southern California faces renewed fire threat as Santa Ana winds increase this week

    Another moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to develop across Southern California during the first half of the workweek, heightening wildfire dangers in a region still coping with the last significant firestorm from nearly two weeks ago.

  • Chiefs vs Texans weather updates: Kansas City will be cold for playoff game Saturday

    The Chiefs vs. Texans divisional round playoff game won't be quite as cold as Kansas City's playoff opener last year, but it will be below freezing.

  • L.A. Wildfires: Firefighters Extend Containment Amid Calmer Weather; Additional Evacuation Orders Lifted; LA Mayor Appoints Rebuilding Czar – Update

    UPDATED with latest: More evacuation orders were lifted today as containment of the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire has risen overnight due to firefighting efforts working in tandem with breaks in weather, including better humidity levels and lower winds. Containment of the Eaton blaze grew to 73%, up overnight from 65%, with helicopters providing water-dropping …

  • Giant ‘Darth Vader’ sea bug discovered off the coast of Vietnam

    Researchers newly identified a “supergiant” sea bug species off the coast of south-central Vietnam, but scientists worry about its vulnerability to overfishing.

  • On LA fire lines, inmates shoulder heavy packs and tackle dangerous work for less than $30 a day

    PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Sal Almanza has worked 24-hour shifts in grueling terrain, cutting fire lines and hauling away brush trying to keep ahead of fires that have devastated several Los Angeles neighborhoods. But when the fires are finally out, he won't be going back to his family: He'll be returning to the prison “fire camp” where he's serving time for drunken driving that injured someone.

  • A home destroyed by the Eaton Fire stands in front a home that survived in Altadena, Calif., on Monday. Researchers say that because of the types of structures burning in these wildfires, people returning to unburned homes can still face health concerns from airborne compounds in the ash and smoke.

    When&nbsp;Kate Gammon and her family fled their Santa Monica, Calif., home during&nbsp;the recent wildfires, she wasn't sure what they would find when they returned.&nbsp;Though they weren't under an evacuation order, Gammon, who has asthma, told CBC News that&nbsp;the air quality was quickly worsening and the fires were volatile, so they left on Jan. 8, when the fires were about six&nbsp;kilometres away.&nbsp;Four days later, she returned to find that the house had been spared from the flames, but was alarmed to see a layer of ash dotting everything in her yard."It's just raining down on us at night," she said.&nbsp;"They're sort of like big, white, chunky pieces of ash."Researchers now say that because of the massive&nbsp;scale of these wildfires&nbsp;and the types of structures that are burning, people&nbsp;returning home when the initial fire hazard is over can still face health concerns from airborne compounds in the ash and smoke.&nbsp;Firefighters in the state are still working to put out the two largest fires in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, which have killed at least 27&nbsp;people and destroyed more than 12,000 structures including homes, schools and banks. On Thursday, the&nbsp;Los Angeles County Health Officer&nbsp;prohibited any cleanup or removal of fire debris until hazardous materials inspections are&nbsp;completed.Ash&nbsp;and dirt in debris from residential and structural fires may contain asbestos, heavy metals&nbsp;and other hazardous substances, the health officer said, noting that people can be exposed to the toxic substances by inhaling ash or particles of fire dust, or through contact with the skin or contaminated drinking water supplies.&nbsp;Kate Gammon took this photo from Santa Monica college around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2025 to show how close the fire was. (Kate Gammon/CBC)As an environmental journalist, Gammon has previously&nbsp;reported on&nbsp;the health hazards posed by ash, not only from brush, but also from thousands of charred structures. That's why she&nbsp;says&nbsp;she avoids touching the ash and wears a mask outdoors.Earlier this week, scientists published their findings about how&nbsp;wildfires that burn both wildland and urban areas can impact indoor air.&nbsp;They studied the&nbsp;2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder, Colo., where about 1,000 structures&nbsp;burned in eight hours, which could help shed light on urban fires like those in L.A.&nbsp;Post fire headaches, itchy eyes&nbsp;Colleen Reid, a professor at the University of Colorado, studied the health effects among people who returned to unburned homes after that fire.&nbsp;She and her colleagues surveyed residents living near burned structures.Over about five weeks, they also measured levels of volatile organic compounds&nbsp;(VOCs)&nbsp;at&nbsp;one home that survived the fires, but was heavily impacted by the smoke.They found higher-than-normal levels of VOCs&nbsp;persisted for nearly a month inside the home before returning to typical indoor levels.&nbsp;"People who said that their home smelled differently after the fire were more likely six months after the fire to have headache, dry cough, itchy, watery eyes, strange taste in their mouth and sneezing," said Reid, an environmental epidemiologist.&nbsp;WATCH | Wildfire ash,&nbsp;smoke stick around in unburned homes:Reid&nbsp;and her team also surveyed people six months after the fire (642 respondents) and again a year later (413 respondents). The results included:61 per cent of respondents reported campfire- or chemical-like smells in their homes one&nbsp;week after the fire, but they said those smells dissipated over time.65 per cent of respondents reported ash in their homes after the fire.Most respondents were less confident about air quality both in&nbsp;their home and neighbourhood six months after the fire. Most regained confidence by one year.Cleaning tips after wildfiresDelphine Farmer, a Canadian scientist with Colorado State University,&nbsp;studies indoor air as part of an experiment&nbsp;at the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, Md., where she and her team analyzed the composition of particles inside a home-turned-laboratory after they&nbsp;introduced&nbsp;wildfire smoke.Farmer found that smoke buries itself into painted surfaces, then slowly starts&nbsp;to come back into the air, which means residents are exposed to indoor pollutants for a long time after a&nbsp;fire.WATCH | The science of indoor air after wildfires: To provide a guide for people who need to clean after a fire, the scientists are also studying how different air cleaners work and how surface cleaning impacts air quality.&nbsp;Based on her findings, Farmer's cleaning recommendations&nbsp;include:&nbsp;Opening windows as&nbsp;soon as smoke pollution clears.&nbsp;The sooner you clean out&nbsp;smoke, the better.Wash&nbsp;fabrics like bedsheets,&nbsp;clothing and curtains that may have retained smoke.&nbsp;Vacuum&nbsp;floors.&nbsp;Wear an N95 mask&nbsp;while&nbsp;doing this as it can stir up&nbsp;soot or smoke debris.Mop floors with soap and water and wipe down every surface you reasonably&nbsp;can, including walls if your region got a lot of smoke. Wash ceiling fans and other infrequently-cleaned surfaces. Change&nbsp;the water as it gets dirty.Clean the&nbsp;'hidden spaces' of your home like&nbsp;attics, basements,&nbsp;closets and&nbsp;garages.&nbsp;If your HVAC system was running, consider getting it professionally cleaned.&nbsp;Change the filters on your home HVAC system or&nbsp;air purifiers and run the fans constantly.Vacuum and wash furniture as soon as possible. If you still smell smoke, consider deep cleaning or replace.

  • Port of Argentia nervous about Trump's 'drill, baby, drill' energy policy

    The Port of Argentia is North America’s first monopile marshalling port in support of the U.S. energy transition. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)The Port of Argentia is anxiously awaiting the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, to see whether or not his "drill, baby, drill" energy policy will become a reality. Trump is a supporter of the U.S. oil and gas industry. NPR reported late last year that the president-elect had adopted the campaign slogan "drill, baby, drill" to highlight his plans to i

  • Below-seasonal temperatures coming to B.C., but warmer than 2024 cold snap

    VANCOUVER — Below-seasonal temperatures are expected in parts of British Columbia this weekend, a year after a bitter cold snap that sent wind-chill temperatures plummeting to -20 C in Metro Vancouver and as low as -50 C in other parts of the province.

  • Heavy snowfall in store for much of New Brunswick

    A winter storm is moving into New Brunswick with heavy snow and gusty winds, with a big temperature drop to follow.CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says most of the province looks set to see totals in the range of 15-30 centimetres, with a little less in the northwest of the province.The snow will begin this evening and may be mixed with some rain in the south. The snow will continue overnight and into Monday, which will mean a slow morning commute.Northwest winds gusting 40-50 km/h will kick in o

  • Homes were burning and roads already jammed when Pacific Palisades evacuation order came, AP finds

    The first evacuation order covering neighborhoods closest to the start of the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfire didn’t come until about 40 minutes after some of those homes were already burning, according to an Associated Press analysis of emergency communications and interviews with survivors.

  • Water back for most but thousands still without

    Businesses have been forced to shut and events cancelled as disruption enters a third day.

  • NASA satellite captures rare sight of 'sea smoke' at Antarctica's Pine Island glacier

    A satellite hundreds of miles above Earth captured rare images of an atmospheric phenomenon that makes Antarctica glaciers appear to be smoking.

  • Extreme cold warnings in effect across Prairies, parts of Ontario and Quebec

    Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for much of the Prairies and parts of Ontario and Quebec on Saturday morning as arctic air poured south.

  • High winds down trees in Calgary and area

    Strong winds with gusts surpassing 80 kilometres per hour downed trees in Calgary and the surrounding area late Thursday, and also knocked out power for thousands of Calgarians.Enmax told CBC News that crews worked through the night to restore electricity to approximately 10,000 customers across Calgary who were affected by outages.The power company said the outages began at approximately 10:30 p.m. and the majority of repairs were completed early Friday.According to Environment Canada, windy co

  • When does it get too hot to play tennis?

    BBC Sport explains how the Australian Open Heat Stress Scale works, and when play is called off because of extreme conditions.