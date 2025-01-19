Quebec braces for cold snap evoking winters from back in the day
After a period of mild winter temperatures, Quebec is set to experience extreme cold weather in the next three days.
"An Arctic air mass with light to moderate winds has moved over Western Quebec today and will spread eastward over the [next] few days," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in a warning issued Sunday.
Maximum temperatures in the Ville-Marie area are expected to stay below –20 C, while overnight temperatures will stay below –30 C until Wednesday, according to the federal agency.
It says wind chill values could be between –38 C and –45 C.
The ECCC issues extreme cold warnings when there is an increased health risk for frostbite and hypothermia.
Young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter are especially vulnerable.
"Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes," the warning says. "If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."
Gina Ressler, a meteorologist with ECCC, said the cold snap will be the most intense the province has experienced in two years, following last year's abnormally warm winter.
"This kind of cold weather isn't abnormal," Ressler said.
"It's completely normal to have these cold snaps in January in Montreal. It's just going to feel like a shock because it's the coldest air so far this season."
It may also be shocking because last winter was so mild, she added.
"We really didn't have any cold snaps last winter," she said.
As the cold front sets in, Ressler urged Quebecers to check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Staying indoors is ideal, she said. If going out, make sure to check the wind chill and dress appropriately, she advised, suggesting layers, including a wind-resistant outer layer.
A hat, she said, is key to keeping the body warm because so much heat is lost through the head.