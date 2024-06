CBC

Yellowknife RCMP say they have arrested three people and seized firearms after getting a call that someone was being held hostage at a home on 47 Street Thursday afternoon.In a news release, RCMP said they closed the street while police and the N.W.T.'s emergency response team dealt with the situation.No one has been charged yet and no injuries were reported, police said. RCMP are still investigating.Police also issued a reminder that people should obey officers who are responding."Road closures