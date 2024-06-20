Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami

A mugshot of Travis Scott, his hair tied back. His expression is blank as he looks into the camera. He appears to be wearing a black and silver tracksuit top.

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami on suspicion of disorderly intoxication and trespassing over an argument on a boat.

The American rapper was detained by police at Miami Beach Marina at around 01:45 local time on Thursday, according to official records.

An arrest report from Miami Beach Police Department seen by BBC Newsbeat says officers were called to reports of people fighting on a yacht.

The 33-year-old was detained under his real name, Jacques Bermon Webster, according to the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department's website.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on a yacht and saw Travis Scott shouting at people on the vessel.

Officers say they spoke to the rapper and could "sense a strong smell of alcohol" on his breath.

According to the report they told him to leave the dock, which he did, but he "walked backwards, yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel".

Scott then left the area, but was seen by officers five minutes later returning and attempting to head back to the yacht, according to the report.

When challenged he "disregarded officers' commands" and became "erratic", shouting and disturbing local residents, according to police.

Following his arrest, the report says the defendant later admitted that he had been drinking alcohol, stating: "It's Miami."

Travis Scott is a 10-time Grammy Award nominee and one of the biggest hip-hop acts in the world.

He was previously in a relationship with Kylie Jenner and the pair have two children together.

His European tour is due to start in the Netherlands on 28 June, with a show scheduled in London and at the Co-op Live venue in Manchester on 13 July.

In 2021, 10 fans died in a crowd surge at Scott's Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.

He did not face criminal charges over their deaths but remains involved in civil cases alleging that organisers were at fault.

Last year he scored his first UK number one album with Utopia, which was released a week after a planned show in front of Egypt's pyramids was cancelled.