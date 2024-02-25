Read about Wichita-area state champions from Kansas high school state wrestling

The Wichita area never fails to have a strong presence on the podiums across the different Kansas high school state wrestling tournaments and Saturday’s results proved to be no exception.

Highlighted by four-time champions, first-time champions and everything in between, here’s a complete run-down of KSHSAA results for Wichita-area boys and girls wrestlers.

Owen Eck becomes Andale’s first four-time state champion

In a program with 17 individual state champions and five team state championships, Owen Eck found a way to set himself apart.

Eck etched his name in history as the first four-time individual state champion in school history, completing the four-peat with the 4A 157 title. He won the 120 title as a freshman, the 138 title as a sophomore and the 144 title as a junior.

No one could match Eck at the state tournament, as he registered a technical fall, two pins and a 16-4 major decision in the finals over Abilene’s Tucker Cell to punctuate a 27-1 season.

Eck joined an exclusive club that featured just 40 four-time individual gold medalists in Kansas history before this year’s state tournament.

Kapaun’s Omari Elias adds wrestling title to resume

Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior Omari Elias secured his place in City League history this past fall by becoming the all-time leading rusher and helping the Crusaders’ football team return to the state championship for the first time in decades.

Elias, an Air Force football recruit, added a final piece to his legacy with a superb 40-1 wrestling season that ended with the 190 title at the 5A state tournament.

It was the first state title for Elias, who had placed fifth at state the past two years.

In the 190 finals, Elias scored the winning takedown in a 3-1 decision over Goddard’s Preston Hagel with 45 seconds left in the third period. His celebration afterward was stoic, but Elias allowed himself a smile as the final seconds of the match ticked away to secure his championship.

Behind a strong junior class, Rose Hill has ascended to become the top-ranked high school wrestling team in Kansas.

Rose Hill wins first team state championship in school history

Behind three individual champions and seven medalists, Rose Hill captured the first team state championship in program history by handily winning the 4A title.

Story continues

Underclassmen scored all 157.5 points for the Rockets, a mark that was third-most in 4A state tournament history and 30 points more than runner-up Tonganoxie.

A trio of juniors all won individual gold medals in Samson Whitted (106), Johnny Leck (132) and Damon Ingram (138). It was the third straight finals appearance for Leck and second straight win after he claimed the 106 title last year, while Ingram avenged a loss in the 126 finals last year.

Whitted capped a 39-2 season with three pins at the state tournament, including one in the second period in the 106 finals against Scott City’s Trenton Frank.

Meanwhile, Leck successfully went back-to-back with an 8-4 decision in the 132 finals against Winfield’s Owen Suttles, which included three takedowns and a reversal to finish off a 38-3 season.

In a dominant performance in the 138 finals, Ingram registered two nearfalls before pinning Independence’s Kohen Wright in the second period to conclude a 41-1 season.

Rose Hill’s other state-placers included sophomore Sebastian Bentley (120, second), junior Adam Bilby (126, third), junior Trenton Richwine (113, fourth) and junior Cole Rogers (215, fifth).

Andover junior Luke Potter celebrates a dramatic, last-second victory in the 132-pound finals at the Class 5A state tournament at Hartman Arena on Saturday.

Andover trio wins titles to lead Trojans to best state finish

The individual wins of senior Adam Maki, senior Bradley Trimmell and junior Luke Potter helped Andover bring home its best hardware in school history with a second-place team finish in the 5A state tournament.

Maki became just the fifth two-time champion in program history, successfully defending his 138 title with a dominant performance in the finals for a 5-1 decision over Maize South freshman Joshua Kerr. Maki concluded a 49-3 season with a third straight state medal.

Potter delivered the most dramatic victory in the finals, scoring an escape and takedown in the final 30 seconds for a 3-1 victory over St. James Academy junior Will Burchard. With Burchard protecting a 1-0 lead on top to begin the third, Potter didn’t escape until 30 seconds left and then stonewalled a shot attempt and took Burchard’s back with six seconds remaining to win.

While Maki and Potter entered state as the top-ranked wrestler in their division, Trimmell wasn’t even ranked in the 157 division. He used that as motivation to take down three wrestlers ranked ahead of him, including a 14-3 major decision over Hutchinson’s Kade Smith in the finals.

The Trojans had four other state medalists in senior Coulter Rieschick (126, third), junior Logan Warkentine (175, fourth), junior Tate Hutchinson (190, fourth) and junior Tristan Ring (165, fifth) to combine for 143.5 points, which was 28 more than third-place Valley Center and 35 behind state-champion Goddard.

Maize’s Ayden Flores is one of the top wrestlers returning in the Wichita area.

Perfect season ends with second straight title for Maize’s Ayden Flores

What’s the only thing better than defending a state title? Defending a state title with a perfect record.

Maize senior Ayden Flores was a machine this season and made his case as one of the most dominant wrestlers in Kansas with a 47-0 season, capped by an 8-0 major decision over Olathe Northwest’s Caleb Sharp to capture the 6A title at 190.

After winning the 215 title in 5A last season, Flores had to chase a second straight title in 6A with Maize moving up a classification. He responded with his best season yet against one of the most challenging schedules in the state.

Flores ended his career as a four-time medalist with a third-place finish at 145 as a freshman and a runner-up finish at 182 as a sophomore.

Valley Center junior Aiden Shields has his hand raised after winning the 120-pound title at the Class 5A state tournament at Hartman Arena on Saturday.

Valley Center crowns three first-time state champions

It was a three-for-three sweep in the 5A finals for Valley Center, which saw junior Braxton Moody (113), junior Aiden Shields (120) and senior Dai’Mont Mucker (215) all win their first career individual gold medals.

Add in two more state medalists in senior Jett Schwartz (126, fifth) and junior Steel Schomaker (190, fifth) and the Hornets came away with a third-place team trophy in the 5A race.

Moody set the tone early with a stunning, 42-second finish of Basehor-Linwood’s Jet Millison in the 113 finals. He even added some flair with a back flip that brought the crowd to an even louder roar.

The momentum kept going for Valley Center in the next match, which pitted Shields against Newton’s Lucas Kaufman in the 120 finals in a rematch between the top two-ranked wrestlers in the division. Shields clinched a 7-6 decision with a spinning move that led to a takedown in the third period, which added to his collection of three state medals.

Mucker finished off the sweep later in the 215 finals against Lansing’s Elijah Mathis, scoring two takedowns and not giving up any in a 5-3 decision. In his two years at Valley Center, Mucker won a title and took fourth at 190 last year.

Alexis Wall becomes first state wrestling champion in Circle history

Circle had never had a state champion wrestling before freshman Alexis Wall changed that by winning the 100 title at the 4-1A girls state tournament.

The freshman defeated the top two-ranked wrestlers in her division, a 7-5 decision over Winfield senior Sheena Gocela in the semifinals and then a 4-2 sudden-victory over top-ranked Charlie Elliott from Abilene in the final. Wall, who was ranked No. 4 before state, finished the season with a 26-3 record.

Derby junior Jayden Grijalva became a first-time state champion at the Class 6A state tournament at Hartman Arena on Saturday.

Derby’s Jayden Grijalva becomes a first-time state champion

The meeting between the top two 6A wrestlers at 106 lived up to its billing, as Derby junior Jayden Grijalva prevailed in overtime against Garden City junior Braydon Pacheco.

Pacheco took an early lead with a takedown in the first, but Grijalva responded with a pair of takedowns in the second. Pacheco earned an escape in the third to force extra time.

The winning sequence in overtime began with a shot from Grijalva, which led to a scramble that saw Grijalva end with top control to secure the title over top-ranked Pacheco. Grijalva, who placed third at 106 last year, finished with a 36-3 record.

Wellington’s Aubrey Hunt becomes school’s second girls champion

In the 190 finals at the 4-1A state tournament, Wellington senior Aubrey Hunt became her school’s second girls state champion in bizarre fashion.

Hunt trailed 1-0 against Winfield’s Abby Brenn entering the third period, but Brenn was called for four stalling penalties in the final 90 seconds that allowed Hunt to rally for victory. Hunt added a reversal with 22 seconds left for good measure.

The two AV-CTL rivals entered the state tournament ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the division, as Hunt beat top-ranked Brenn to finish her senior year with a 33-3 record. After losing in the 190 finals last year at state, Hunt found her redemption this time around.

Creyo Koop wins first West Elk title since 2005

West Elk junior Creyo Koop would not be denied this season, as he completed a dominant sweep through the 165 bracket to win his first state title at the 3-1A tournament.

Koop finished a perfect 43-0 season with three straight first-period pins to reach the finals, then scored a 12-2 major decision over Russell’s Teagen Pfeifer to win the gold medal.

It is the third straight state medal for Koop, who lost in the 145 finals as a freshman and took third at 165 last year. He is just the third individual state champion in West Elk history and the first since 2005.

Other Wichita-area state medalists

Other boys state medalists from the 6A state tournament included Derby senior Diego Gauna (144, second), senior Mason Hopper (215, fourth), junior Milan Colvin (285, fourth), junior Liam Coultis (132, sixth) and junior Zach Thomas (150, sixth); Maize freshman Vincent Rosas (132, second), freshman Everett Joyce (165, second), senior Daniel Gomez (138, third), senior Jayden Ford (175, third), senior Ronan Wunsch (215, third) and junior Braden Salsbury (150, fifth); Wichita East senior S’ron Hill (190, fifth); Wichita Northwest freshman Phillip Bowers (138, fifth); Wichita Southeast junior Damarie Martin (106, third), senior Jamal Garrett (113, fifth) and junior Caphers Orangi (157, sixth); and Wichita West junior Mencali En (190, sixth).

Other girls state medalists from the 6-5A state tournament included Bishop Carroll junior Alexis Means (135, fourth); Derby freshman Veronica Madrid (155, second) and senior Trinity Williams (235, third); Maize senior Anissa Robinson (115, fifth); Newton sophomore Avery Hinojos (110, second), freshman Brookelyn Treaster (105, third) and sophomore Jaeann James (130, fifth); Wichita North junior Xitlaly Meraz (115, fourth) and sophomore Aariyah Jackson (170, fourth); and Wichita Southeast senior TaNayaih Hunt (100, second).

Other boys state medalists from the 5A state tournament included Andover Central junior Dawson Rodd (285, third); Arkansas City sophomore Kolby Quint (113, third); Bishop Carroll freshman Connor Landers (120, third), junior Elijah Means (157, fourth), sophomore Owen Newell (132, fourth), freshman Jackson Hermann (113, fifth) and junior Brady Duling (150, sixth); Goddard Eisenhower senior Braedyn Blasi (144, fifth) and junior Lucas Freeman (215, fifth); Hutchinson junior Kade Smith (157, second), freshman Cruz Cannon (106, third) and senior Camden Jensen (285, fifth); Maize South freshman Joshua Kerr (138, second) and senior Joshua Berlin (157, sixth); and Newton senior Keon Edwards (165, second), junior Lucas Kaufman (120, second), senior Marcel Gonzalez (215, third), senior Bailey Steinmetz (144, fourth), senior Logan Buchanan (285, fourth) and junior Nate Barron (138, fourth).

Other girls state medalists from the 4-1A state tournament included Augusta senior Jill High (125, second); Bluestem senior Cadence Williamson (120, fifth); Buhler sophomore Macey Parks (145, fourth); El Dorado senior Trinity Motter (100, third) and senior Cheyenne Jones (235, fourth); Eureka senior Lyndsey Escareno (140, sixth); Halstead freshman Callyn Divine (130, second) and junior Kahlyn Davis (125, fifth); Haven junior Trista Rogers (155, third); McPherson junior Ciara Rawson (235, second); Mulvane junior Leiannah Landreth (120, second); Smoky Valley senior Keira Mullen (135, third); and Winfield sophomore Abby Brenn (190, second) and senior Sheena Gocela (100, fourth).

Other boys state medalists from the 4A state tournament included Andale senior Ian Aouad (175, third), junior Isaiah Wilson (190, third) and sophomore Ethan Eck (150, fifth); Augusta junior Willy Jon Morales (285, second) and freshman Brayden Luinstra (106, third); Buhler junior Cruz Hershberger (144, second); Halstead junior Clayton Considine (126, fifth) and junior Connor Herman (285, fifth); McPherson senior Hayden Farley (157, third) and junior Jase Fitzmorris (175, sixth); Mulvane junior Koehn Dietrich (113, fifth); and Winfield junior Owen Suttles (132, second), junior Talon Suttles (126, fourth), junior Mack Morin (190, sixth).

Other boys state medalists from the 3-1A state tournament included Bluestem freshman Axton Vice (120, fifth); Douglass freshman Carter Green (190, second); Garden Plain senior Gage Lee (175, second); Haven senior Dustin Loughrie (144, second) and junior Jacob Moore (126, fifth); Lyons junior Nate Dold (157, fifth) and sophomore AJ Almanza (113, sixth); and Marion junior Brian Ngueyn (215, sixth).