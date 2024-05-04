For the record

• An image used to illustrate an article included a reference to a public Facebook group called “Hounslow say no to Ulez”. The intended reference was to a private Facebook group named “Hounslow say no to Ulez expansion”. We regret the error (Tory party staff running anti-Ulez Facebook groups rife with racism, 28 April, p2).

• We misspelled as “Breaona” the first name of Breonna Taylor, who is featured in a series of photographs documenting sites where US police have killed civilians (‘What happened to every one of these people really matters’, 28 April, New Review, p18).

• An opinion piece described the Reform UK party leader and GB News contributor Richard Tice as a “non-candidate presenter”. In fact, Tice is the party’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Hartlepool (Rees-Mogg is just posing as a GB News anchor, but Ofcom doesn’t care if we’re confused, 28 April, p45).

• We said the Green party finished second to Labour “in the last three elections” in the Bristol West constituency; in fact, the Greens finished second in 2015 and 2019 but came third just behind the Conservatives in 2017 (Wavering Labour voters give Greens hope in new city seat, 31 March, p9).

