All the Red-Carpet Looks From the 2024 Tony Awards
As the 2023-2024 Broadway season draws to a close, the 77th Annual Tony Awards makes a triumphant return—bringing with it historic wins, head-turning red carpet looks, and of course, musical numbers.
This year, the anticipated performances come courtesy of the casts of Stereophonic, Cabaret, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy, and Water for Elephants, who will perform numbers from their shows. As a special treat, Jay-Z will also join Alicia Keys onstage to perform “Empire State of Mind,” as part of a special Hell’s Kitchen medley.
The event, held at the Lincoln Center for the first time, will be hosted by Ariana DeBose for a third year in a row. She, alongside stars like Angelina Jolie and Daniel Radcliffe, are expected on the red carpet in ensembles that reflect their personal style as much as their onstage star quality. Click through to see every look from the 2024 Tony Awards.
Taraji P. Henson
In Oscar de la Renta.
Rachel McAdams
Nicole Scherzinger
In Nicolas Jebran and Cicada and Maison H jewelry.
Jonathan Groff
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe
In Todd Snyder.
Jennifer Hudson
Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen
Sarah Paulson
In Prada and Mindi Mond jewelry.
Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie
In Versace.
Billy Porter
Jessica Lange
In Dolce & Gabbana.
Alyah Scott
In Tanner Fletcher.
Jeremy Strong
Jim Parsons
Idina Menzel
In Naeem Khan.
Lena Waithe
Cynthia Erivo
In Louis Vuitton.
Kelli O'Hara
Elle Fanning
In Saint Laurent.
Amy Ryan
Eddie Redmayne
Anna Wintour
Patrick Wilson
Brooke Shields
In Monique Lhuillier (and Crocs).
Gayle Rankin
Audra McDonald
Skylar Astin
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Heather Simms
Jordon Roth
Nikiya Mathis
Julianne Hough
Ingrid Michaelson
Alicia Keys
In Gucci.
Ariana DeBose
In Oscar de la Renta.
