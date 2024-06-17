All the Red-Carpet Looks From the 2024 Tony Awards

As the 2023-2024 Broadway season draws to a close, the 77th Annual Tony Awards makes a triumphant return—bringing with it historic wins, head-turning red carpet looks, and of course, musical numbers.

This year, the anticipated performances come courtesy of the casts of Stereophonic, Cabaret, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy, and Water for Elephants, who will perform numbers from their shows. As a special treat, Jay-Z will also join Alicia Keys onstage to perform “Empire State of Mind,” as part of a special Hell’s Kitchen medley.

The event, held at the Lincoln Center for the first time, will be hosted by Ariana DeBose for a third year in a row. She, alongside stars like Angelina Jolie and Daniel Radcliffe, are expected on the red carpet in ensembles that reflect their personal style as much as their onstage star quality. Click through to see every look from the 2024 Tony Awards.

Taraji P. Henson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Jenny Anderson

Rachel McAdams

Kristina Bumphrey

Nicole Scherzinger

In Nicolas Jebran and Cicada and Maison H jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy

Jonathan Groff

Jenny Anderson

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe

In Todd Snyder.

Jamie McCarthy

Jennifer Hudson

Dimitrios Kambouris

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen

Kristina Bumphrey

Sarah Paulson

In Prada and Mindi Mond jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie

In Versace.

Dimitrios Kambouris

Billy Porter

Dimitrios Kambouris

Jessica Lange

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Jamie McCarthy

Alyah Scott

In Tanner Fletcher.

Dia Dipasupil

Jeremy Strong

Dia Dipasupil

Jim Parsons

Dia Dipasupil

Idina Menzel

In Naeem Khan.

Dia Dipasupil

Lena Waithe

Dia Dipasupil

Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton.

ANGELA WEISS

Kelli O'Hara

Dimitrios Kambouris

Elle Fanning

In Saint Laurent.

Dia Dipasupil

Amy Ryan

Dia Dipasupil

Eddie Redmayne

Jamie McCarthy

Anna Wintour

Dimitrios Kambouris

Patrick Wilson

Dia Dipasupil

Brooke Shields

In Monique Lhuillier (and Crocs).

Dia Dipasupil

Gayle Rankin

Dia Dipasupil

Audra McDonald

Dia Dipasupil

Skylar Astin

Dimitrios Kambouris

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Dia Dipasupil

Heather Simms

Dia Dipasupil

Jordon Roth

Dimitrios Kambouris

Nikiya Mathis

Dimitrios Kambouris

Julianne Hough

Dia Dipasupil

Ingrid Michaelson

Dia Dipasupil

Alicia Keys

In Gucci.

Dimitrios Kambouris

Ariana DeBose

In Oscar de la Renta.

Kristina Bumphrey

Alicia Keys

Michael Loccisano

