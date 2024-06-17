All the Red-Carpet Looks From the 2024 Tony Awards

Maya Ernest
·3 min read

As the 2023-2024 Broadway season draws to a close, the 77th Annual Tony Awards makes a triumphant return—bringing with it historic wins, head-turning red carpet looks, and of course, musical numbers.

This year, the anticipated performances come courtesy of the casts of Stereophonic, Cabaret, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy, and Water for Elephants, who will perform numbers from their shows. As a special treat, Jay-Z will also join Alicia Keys onstage to perform “Empire State of Mind,” as part of a special Hell’s Kitchen medley.

The event, held at the Lincoln Center for the first time, will be hosted by Ariana DeBose for a third year in a row. She, alongside stars like Angelina Jolie and Daniel Radcliffe, are expected on the red carpet in ensembles that reflect their personal style as much as their onstage star quality. Click through to see every look from the 2024 Tony Awards.

Taraji P. Henson

In Oscar de la Renta.

new york, new york june 16 taraji p henson attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by jenny andersongetty images for tony awards productions
Jenny Anderson

Rachel McAdams

rachel mcadams at the 77th annual tony awards held at the david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by kristina bumphreyvariety via getty images
Kristina Bumphrey

Nicole Scherzinger

In Nicolas Jebran and Cicada and Maison H jewelry.

new york, new york june 16 nicole scherzinger attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by jamie mccarthywireimage
Jamie McCarthy

Jonathan Groff

new york, new york june 16 jonathan groff attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by jenny andersongetty images for tony awards productions
Jenny Anderson

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe

In Todd Snyder.

new york, new york june 16 l r erin darke and daniel radcliffe attend the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by jamie mccarthywireimage
Jamie McCarthy

Jennifer Hudson

new york, new york june 16 jennifer hudson attends the the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for tony awards productions
Dimitrios Kambouris

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen

liev schreiber and taylor neisen at the 77th annual tony awards held at the david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by kristina bumphreyvariety via getty images
Kristina Bumphrey

Sarah Paulson

In Prada and Mindi Mond jewelry.

new york, new york june 16 sarah paulson attends the the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for tony awards productions
Dimitrios Kambouris

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie

In Versace.

new york, new york june 16 l r vivienne jolie and angelina jolie attend the the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for tony awards productions
Dimitrios Kambouris

Billy Porter

new york, new york june 16 billy porter attends the the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for tony awards productions
Dimitrios Kambouris

Jessica Lange

In Dolce & Gabbana.

new york, new york june 16 jessica lange attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by jamie mccarthywireimage
Jamie McCarthy

Alyah Scott

In Tanner Fletcher.

new york, new york june 16 alyah scott attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Jeremy Strong

new york, new york june 16 jeremy strong attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Jim Parsons

new york, new york june 16 jim parsons attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Idina Menzel

In Naeem Khan.

new york, new york june 16 idina menzel attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Lena Waithe

new york, new york june 16 lena waithe attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton.

british actress and singer cynthia erivo arrives for the 77th tony awards at lincoln center in new york on june 16, 2024 photo by angela weiss afp photo by angela weissafp via getty images
ANGELA WEISS

Kelli O'Hara

new york, new york june 16 kelli ohara attends the the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for tony awards productions
Dimitrios Kambouris

Elle Fanning

In Saint Laurent.

new york, new york june 16 elle fanning attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Amy Ryan

new york, new york june 16 amy ryan attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Eddie Redmayne

new york, new york june 16 eddie redmayne attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by jamie mccarthywireimage
Jamie McCarthy

Anna Wintour

new york, new york june 16 anna wintour attends the the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for tony awards productions
Dimitrios Kambouris

Patrick Wilson

new york, new york june 16 patrick wilson attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Brooke Shields

In Monique Lhuillier (and Crocs).

new york, new york june 16 brooke shields attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Gayle Rankin

new york, new york june 16 gayle rankin attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Audra McDonald

new york, new york june 16 audra mcdonald attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Skylar Astin

new york, new york june 16 skylar astin attends the the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for tony awards productions
Dimitrios Kambouris

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

new york, new york june 16 l r noah galvin and ben platt attend the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Heather Simms

new york, new york june 16 heather simms attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Jordon Roth

new york, new york june 16 jordan roth attends the the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for tony awards productions
Dimitrios Kambouris

Nikiya Mathis

new york, new york june 16 nikiya mathis attends the the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for tony awards productions
Dimitrios Kambouris

Julianne Hough

new york, new york june 16 julianne hough attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Ingrid Michaelson

new york, new york june 16 ingrid michaelson attends the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia Dipasupil

Alicia Keys

In Gucci.

new york, new york june 16 alicia keys attends the the 77th annual tony awards at david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for tony awards productions
Dimitrios Kambouris

Ariana DeBose

In Oscar de la Renta.

ariana debose at the 77th annual tony awards held at the david h koch theater at lincoln center on june 16, 2024 in new york city photo by kristina bumphreyvariety via getty images
Kristina Bumphrey

Alicia Keys

new york, new york may 02 alicia keys attends the 2024 tony awards nominees event at sofitel new york on may 02, 2024 in new york city photo by michael loccisanogetty images
Michael Loccisano

