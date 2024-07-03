Reed buntings breed for first time in 27 years

Photographer John Ovenden caught this photo of a male reed bunting in Jersey [John Ovenden]

A pair of reed buntings has successfully bred in Jersey for the first time in almost 30 years.

The National Trust for Jersey said it was "very excited" about the first confirmed breeding in the island since 1997.

The trust said the species normally migrated to breeding grounds in eastern Europe and Scandinavia.

Wildlife photographer John Ovenden, who works for Jersey’s National Trust, said he had been able to capture pictures of the migratory birds at St Ouen’s Bay.

Wildlife photographer John Ovenden said it was a privilege to see and capture the birds [BBC]

"I took my camera to try and get a record of it and it was feeding back and forwards, coming in with caterpillars and different things," he said.

"It is wonderful because it shows that the habitat is good for them.

"There needs to be a lot of food within an area close to their nest to feed their young.

"It's a privilege to see and lovely to know that we have it in our habitats."

Mick Dryden, ornithologist at La Societe Jersiaise, said having a pair of breeding birds back in Jersey was "great" as numbers of the species had declined due to a loss of habitats.

"We hope that their offspring will regard Jersey as their home and breed themselves," he said.

"We are always happy to have a new breeding species here."

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links

Related stories