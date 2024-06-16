Reese Witherspoon Does Spot-On Nicole Kidman Impression in Teaser Video for AFI Life Achievement Award Gala

The special event, honoring Kidman, will air June 17 on TNT

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon

And the Oscar for best impression goes to ... Reese Witherspoon!

The Walk the Line star, 48, did a spot-on impression of Nicole Kidman, 56, while speaking onstage at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala about Kidman's ability to find new directors to work with.

The Legally Blonde actress said her friend and collaborator "has always been proactive" in choosing her acting projects and filmmakers.

Whipping out Kidman’s Australian accent, Witherspoon impersonated her while talking about how she often finds directors from foreign movies.

Related: Keith Urban Recalls Being 'Nervous' to Call Nicole Kidman After They First Met: She's a 'Real-Life Princess'

"She’ll often say to me a foreign film I’ve absolutely ever heard of, like, y’all,” Witherspoon said. “And she’s like, 'But do you see that director? It’s incredible. Reese, we must get her. We must.‘ ”

"And I'm like, 'Yeah, OK. You call her first. And I'll just be on the phone,'" she continued, as the cameras pan to reactions from Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban.

The special event, honoring Kidman, occurred on April 27, 2024, and will air on Monday, June 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TNT and on Turner Classic Movies on June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

However, the clip from Witherspoon's speech was shared by the TNT Drama social media page in anticipation of the June 17 broadcast.

"Reese Witherspoon does one hell of Nicole Kidman impression," they wrote in the caption.

Michael Kovac/Getty Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala

Related: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Pose with Teenage Daughters Sunday and Faith at Her AFI Tribute

At the event, Kidman was surrounded by friends and coworkers who paid tribute to her. Guests included her costars in Big Little Lies, Witherspoon and Meryl Streep, who presented Kidman's award; her close friend Naomi Watts and Morgan Freeman, who worked with Kidman on the Paramount series Lioness.



Other attendees included Ava DuVernay, Zac Efron, Cynthia Erivo and Joey King. Speeches honoring Kidman came from frequent co-star Efron, with whom she stars alongside in the new Netflix movie A Family Affair, out June 28; her Australia and Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, and fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman, among others.



Kidman said in her acceptance speech: "It is a privilege to make films. And glorious to have made films and television with these storytellers who allowed me to run wild and be free and play all of these unconventional women."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Currently, Kidman and Witherspoon work together on the HBO TV show Big Little Lies, where they both serve as actors and executive producers.

Earlier this year, they reunited for an interview with Vanity Fair, where Kidman spilled the tea on the the third season of the hit HBO series.

After the Eyes Wide Shut star revealed that the team behind the show "will be bringing you a third one," Witherspoon said that she received calls from people asking "Hey, is that happening?"

Kidman said she "didn’t realize" and "got excited."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It’s OK, baby, I get excited, too," Witherspoon said, before revealing that the other major cast members were quick to get in touch with her when they heard the news.

"Then I’ve got Laura [Dern] calling me, and Zoë [Kravitz], Shailene [Woodley]. They’re all like, ‘Nic said that we’re making Big Little Lies 3.’ "

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.