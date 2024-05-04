Republican governor hits back at Mick Jagger after Rolling Stones front man's jibe in New Orleans

Jagger’s put down could surely only have been topped if the Queens of the Stone age followed the Rolling Stones’s set (PA)

Mick Jagger has got into an unlikely scrap with the Republican governor of Louisiana after making a jibe at him during a performance in New Orleans.

The Rolling Stones were playing at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Thursday when the front man took aim at Jeff Landry, who has been the state’s premier since 2016.

“I hope Mr Landry is enjoying the show,” Jagger said after finishing the Stones’ hit You Can't Always Get What You Want, “He is real inclusive, you know.

"We want to include him, too… Even if he wants to take us back to the Stone Age."

Jeff Landry, Republican governor of Louisiana (AP)

Landry took to Twitter to respond to the 80-year-old rock star.

“You can’t always get what you want,” he tweeted on Friday. “The only person who might remember the Stone Age is @MickJagger.

“Love you buddy, you’re always welcome in Louisiana!”

Jagger had not mentioned any specific policy of Landry’s that he had taken offence at, the LA Times reported.

The Republican has the backing of former president Donald Trump and is known for his conservative stance on abortion.

Jagger has not responded any further and instead tweeted post show to thank the audience and singer Irma Thomas who joined the Stones for Time is On My Side.

There have been mixed reports as to whether Landry was in attendance or had the news passed on but Twitter users have been loving the unlikely back and forth.

Pierre tweeted: “BTW, did I tell you (again) I saw the Rolling Stones yesterday at Jazz Fest. Mick Jagger was incredible. The cherry on top though was when Mick said Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry wants to take us back to the Stone Age. F***ing priceless…”

I'm not a fan of our governor anyway, but Jeff Landry's response to being dissed by Mick Jagger at the Rolling Stones show is CRINGE.



The new go-to process for zingers:



1) start with song lyrics

2) lame attempt at personal put-down

3) affection (WTF?)



So embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/xPB3ZYVZGy — Mac MacKenzie (@MacMacKenzie32) May 3, 2024

Mac MacKenzie wrote: “I'm not a fan of our governor anyway, but Jeff Landry's response to being dissed by Mick Jagger at the Rolling Stones show is CRINGE.”

Lynda Wooland added: “The right winger responses trying to defend Jeff Landry to Mick Jagger are pretty funny. Mick doesn’t care, y’all.”