How to register to vote in the 2024 London mayoral election – deadline is coming up

Londoners have until midnight on Tuesday to register to vote in the upcoming London Mayor and London Assembly elections.

There is a busy cast of 13 candidates on the ballot for the Mayor of London role, which has been held by Sadiq Khan since 2016.

Some of the runners and riders were present at a hustings last week, where Labour candidate Mr Khan was heckled by gym instructor Andreas Michli - an independent candidate. Mr Michli, who was in the audience, was removed from the venue after shouting about teenage knife crime.

Mr Khan has put council homes and environmental policies front and centre of his campaign but said he is in a weaker position than last time as he seeks to be elected for a third term.

His chances, he said, have been compromised by the new first past the post voting system, which has been introduced for this election.

Polls indicated that Mr Khan will face his stiffest challenge from Tory candidate Susan Hall, who has pledged to revoke the ultra low emission zone.

They are joined on the ballot by Lib Dem candidate Rob Blackie, who wants to solve the housing crisis in the capital, and Green challenger Zoë Garbett who said London Tube and rail journeys should have a flat fare.

There are also candidates from fringe parties, independents, far right movements – and joke option Count Binface. See the full list here.

The Mayor of London and London Assembly elections both take place on Thursday May 2.

Jewish Community Hustings: (l-r): Zoe Garbett, Sadiq Khan, Rob Blackie and Susan Hall (Nigel Howard/Nigel Howard Media)

How do I register to vote in the London Mayor elections?

You can register to vote through the government's website. To vote in the next Mayor of London and London Assembly elections, you must:

be registered to vote;

live in London;

be at least 18 years old on the day of the elections;

be a British citizen, a European Union citizen or a Commonwealth citizen who has or does not require leave to remain in the UK.

Being registered with the council for services and paying council tax does not automatically include someone on the electoral register and British citizens living overseas are not allowed to vote in the Mayor of London and London Assembly elections.

Story continues

When are the deadlines for registering to vote?

Londoners have until midnight on Tuesday April 16, to register to vote.

If you want to apply for a postal vote you must do so by 5pm on Wednesday, April 17, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.

How to vote on election day

Polling stations will open on election day on May 2.

You can get information here on your local polling station and where you can cast your vote.

If you'd like to vote via postal vote, you can do so online. You can also download, print, and fill in the postal vote application form.

Once you have completed the form and signed it, you'll need to send it to the electoral services team at your borough council – find your borough’s electoral registration office here.

You'll receive your ballot papers and postal voting statement before polling day. Post these to your borough council by 10pm on polling day to be counted.

You can deliver it by hand on polling day. If you return your postal voting statement by hand, you will need to complete a short form, so be sure to allow time for this.

Will I need ID to vote in the London Mayor election?

Yes. If you want to vote in person at the polling station you will need to present an accepted form of photographic ID to prove your identity, even for proxy votes.

Valid forms of photo ID include a passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country, a driving licence, a blue badge, an Older Person’s Bus Pass, a Disabled Person’s Bus Pass, an Oyster 60+ Card and a Freedom Pass.