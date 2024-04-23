Has Reynolds cast Wrexham striker in Marvel film?

Fans are convinced they've spotted Ollie Palmer in the new Deadpool trailer [Getty]

Has Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer been cast in Ryan Reynolds' new Marvel film?

Eagle eyed fans are convinced they spotted the familiar face in the trailer for the new Deadpool film, also starring Hugh Jackman.

The film, set to be released on 26 July, follows Deadpool and Wolverine as they team up to fight a common enemy.

Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham AFC, and Jackman, were spotted in August at the club's return to the Football League after 15 years.

Both Wrexham and superhero fans will be excited about this third instalment of Deadpool - that is if the rumours are true.

Reynolds posted the trailer to his new film on Instagram, captioning it: "Found the guy who killed Bambi's mom" - to which Palmer replied: "If you squint.."

Hugh Jackman came to watch Wrexham AFC play in August [PA ]

This was all captured by a fan, who then shared the screenshots on social media.

At the beginning of the trailer, fans see Wolverine at a bar and as Deadpool approaches him, another man can be seen standing in the background.

He is tall, with dark hair and a distinctive beard - not unlike a certain Wrexham striker.

🎬 A certain Ollie Palmer (background) appears in the latest trailer for #DeadpoolAndWolverine



The big man has even confirmed it on Ryan's IG!



Kudos to @beardywxm for the eagle-eyed spot! pic.twitter.com/wN4LQJaloz — Fearless In Devotion- WREXHAM AFC podcast (@fearlessidzine) April 22, 2024

Palmer joined Wrexham from AFC Wimbledon in January 2022.

Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney completed their takeover of the football club for £2m in February 2021.

Since then the team have been promoted to League One - the club's first back-to-back promotion in its 159-year history.