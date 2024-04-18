Rihanna Debuts Blonder Hair and New Bangs at Fenty x Puma Event — See Her Look!

The singer celebrated the collection's warm earth tones by dressing in an oversized moss green suit jacket, dark brown jumpsuit, and orange-tinted sunglasses

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone launch party

Rihanna knows how to dress up for any occasion.

The multi-hyphenate, 36, debuted a new hair color and wispy bangs on Wednesday, April 17, while hosting an event in London to celebrate the release of the latest Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty colorways.

Her new hair color is a few shades lighter than the golden blonde hair she wore to Coachella just a few days earlier and was accompanied by a bright red lip with light pink blush.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Rihanna poses for a photo at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone launch

Related: Rihanna Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Head-to-Toe Leopard Print and Bleach-Blonde Hair

The singer celebrated the collection's warm earth tones by dressing in an oversized moss green suit jacket and dark brown jumpsuit and wearing orange-tinted sunglasses.

The original Creeper, a platformed version of PUMA’s iconic Suede sneaker, launched back in September 2015.

"The Creeper Phatty, Rihanna’s newest iteration of the shoe, is bigger, bolder, and badder than ever with an oversized design and stacked gum sole," a press release states. Each of the three new colors in the collection — totally taupe, green fog, and warm white — are available in women’s, men’s, kids and infant sizes.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Rihanna wears warm earth tones to celebrate new shoe collaboration

Related: Rihanna Steps Out in Sleek Blonde Beehive and Oversized Leather Cape Jacket

The performer has made sure to integrate comfort into her style since becoming a mom to her sons RZA, whom she welcomed in May 2022, and Riot, in August 2023. Rihanna shares both children with rapper A$AP Rocky, whom she's been with since 2020.

"It’s more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, 'What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?' Moms are lazy dressers in real life," she said while chatting with Interview magazine for its spring 2024 issue.

Story continues

Philippa Price/Puma Rihanna shows off new Fenty x Puma collaboration

The musician joked that her recent style choices make her feel "bummy" next to her partner who is the star of Bottega Veneta’s new Pre-Spring 2024 campaign.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, 'Why you got to do that to me?' " she told the outlet.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.