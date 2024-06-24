Robert Pattinson gushes over 3-month-old baby daughter with Suki Waterhouse: 'I'm amazed'

Robert Pattinson is beaming with pride over his baby girl.

In a video clip shared on social, the "Batman" actor was caught talking about his daughter with fiancée Suki Waterhouse for the first time.

The 38-year-old said that having a baby "makes you feel very old and very young at the same time," as seen in the video shared on X, formerly Twitter, during the Dior Homme Menswear spring/summer 2025 show in Paris, France, on June 21.

The "Twilight" alum, also serving as a spokesmodel for the fashion brand, gushed about his daughter, saying: "She's so cute. You know, I'm amazed by how quickly their personality comes."

“She’s so cute […] And you know, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at three months I’m like ‘Oh… I can kinda see who she is already’” 🥹💞



More of Rob talking about his baby girl yesterday at the Dior show. He also mentioned he was heading back home… pic.twitter.com/oHhnfZAbrM — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) June 22, 2024

Pattinson continued: "So even at three months, I'm like, 'Oh, I can kinda see who she is already.' It's great."

At the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, Waterhouse confirmed the two had welcomed a daughter. "I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," she said onstage. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

More: Suki Waterhouse confirms birth of first baby with Robert Pattinson, shares first photo

Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme Menswear spring/summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France.

Earlier that month, "The Daisy Jones and the Six" actress had shared the first photo of her daughter on Instagram, writing: "welcome to the world angel ❤️."

In January, Waterhouse turned heads during the Emmy Awards red carpet in Tiffany jewelry and a red Valentino dress that accentuated her baby bump.

"The fitting was just me holding it to my body," Waterhouse told E! of the dress fitting a few months prior, "so they had to really take it apart and had to redesign this dress to make it fit the bump."

Suki Waterhouse reveals she's expecting first child with Robert Pattinson in 2023

The British actress and singer-songwriter alluded to her pregnancy during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City in November 2023. Taking the stage in a glittery sequined dress and feathery, light pink jacket, Waterhouse seemed to suggest that her stage attire was meant to deflect from her growing baby bump.

Suki Waterhouse embraced her bump.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today ‘cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse said, later laughing, according to footage shared on social media. "I'm not sure if it's working."

Waterhouse and Pattinson began dating in 2018. The couple first sparked romance rumors when Waterhouse was spotted indulging in some PDA with the actor after a night out in London, according to photos obtained by E! News at the time.

Robert Pattinson, Maluma, Bad Bunny, more attend the Dior Homme show at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week 2024 is back as star-studded affairs celebrating the latest menswear looks from global fashion houses.

Check out our gallery below to see who has been spotted at menswear spring/summer 2025 runway shows, including Bad Bunny, Maluma, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

Paris Fashion Week runs through Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Contributing: KiMi Robinson, Edward Segarra, Jay Stahl

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Robert Pattinson gushes about baby daughter with Suki Waterhouse