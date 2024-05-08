Runner's treatment delayed by defib access issue

A man who suffered a heart attack while running the Belfast Marathon could not be treated with a defibrillator as the device had not been registered.

The defibrillator was attached to the front of Bethany Church on the Lisburn Road in Finaghy, near where the man collapsed on Sunday.

A spectator who saw what happened and attempted to help the runner using the defibrillator said relief turned to frustration after he was unable to use the device.

The church told BBC News NI this was because the defibrillator had not been registered to the national network.

The man was helped with another defibrillator and taken to hospital where the BBC understands he is recovering.

[BBC]

Defibrillator boxes are locked and a code is needed to open them - which is obtained by phoning the ambulance service on 999.

But the ambulance service only has a code if the device has been registered.

Devices bought privately by organisations such as community groups or churches need to be registered after they are purchased.

When Shane Horan phoned 999 on Sunday he was told there was no code and was advised to speak to someone at the church.

He said when he eventually found someone, they did not know the code either.

"At first I was relieved at being able to find the defibrillator, but it very quickly turned to frustration when it wouldn't open," Mr Horan said.

"This was a massive breakdown in process. A defibrillator you cant access is worse than none at all."

"I was glad there were plenty of people around me reacting so quickly to help him."

Mr Horan urged any group which owns a defibrillator to make sure it was registered.

The BBC understands the device has been in place at Bethany Church for at least nine months.

In a statement, the church said the defibrillator was availble to the public 24/7 but "regrettably it was not registered on the National Defibrillator Network".

"This has been rectified," the statement added.

"Bethany Church is thankful for the quick action of the public on Sunday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the runner who collapsed and required medical assistance."

The MP for the area, Claire Hanna of the Social Democratic and Labour Party, said the spectators who helped the man "really stepped up" and praised their "life-saving effort".

"It is vital that equipment is maintained and registered, and it underlines the need for training for as many people as possible," she said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.