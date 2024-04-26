Ryan Gosling Fills in as 'Stunt Double' for Instagram's Dude with Sign — See the Funny Photo

"Thank you GoslingWithSign," the social media star wrote in a caption for his post featuring the 'Fall Guy' actor "filling in" for him

Dude with Sign/Instagram Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling has quite the side hustle going.

The 43-year-old actor collaborated with the popular Instagram account @dudewithsign for a hilarious promo for his new movie, The Fall Guy. In a photo shared on Friday, April 19, Gosling is standing in for account owner Seth Phillips while holding a cardboard sign of his own.

"Filling In As Dudewithsign's Stunt Double," Gosling's sign reads, which is a play on the actor's role as a stunt man in the upcoming movie. Additionally, The Fall Guy director David Leitch and Phillips are seen walking in front of the actor, who is pictured wearing a red jacket bearing the title of his new Hollywood-centric action-comedy.

"Thank you GoslingWithSign," Phillips wrote in the caption for the Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Related: Ryan Gosling Dropped '12 Stories Off of a Building' for Fall Guy Stunts: 'I Have a Fear of Heights!' (Exclusive)

The @dudewithsign account has been active since October 2019, when it launched with a photo of Jerry Media employee Phillips holding a cardboard sign that read, "Stop 'replying all' to company-wide emails," according to BuzzFeed News. Since then, the account has gained 7.9 million followers and frequently posts photos of Phillips holding signs reading mundane protest phrases.

Other films the account has collaborated with on ads in the last year includes John Cena's Prime Video comedy, Ricky Stanicky, and the animated movie Migration.

Ahead of its release, The Fall Guy has marketed itself by highlighting the work of stunt teams in Hollywood. Gosling and his costar, Emily Blunt, presented stunt performer Logan Holladay with a Guinness World Record for most cannon rolls in a car at a March screening of the film in Los Angeles. The pair also appeared at the 96th Academy Awards together to present a tribute to stunt performers.

In The Fall Guy, which is adapted from the 1980s television series starring Lee Majors, Gosling portrays stunt man Colt Seavers, who is brought on to work on a film directed by Blunt's character, Jody, and is then pulled into a mystery regarding the movie's star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke and Stephanie Hsu also appear in the new movie, which debuts in theaters on May 3.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.