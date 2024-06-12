Ryder Robinson, 20, Wears Birkenstocks Front Row at Max Mara's Italy Show Alongside Glam Mom Kate Hudson

Though the mother-son duo coordinated with black-and-white looks, Ryder kept things a bit more casual in Italy

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Ryder Robinson and Kate Hudson, June 2024

You can't take the California cool out of the boy!

Ryder Robinson joined his mom Kate Hudson in the front row at Max Mara's Venice, Italy, show on Tuesday, June 11, at Piazza San Marco. While the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, 45, was in full glam, her son kept things a bit more casual.

The 20-year-old, whom Hudson shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, attended the European event wearing a white T-shirt underneath a black-and-white gingham top with black pants.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Ryder Robinson and Kate Hudson, Venice, Italy 2024

For the shoes, Ryder turned up the low-key vibes.

He paired his look with Boston Soft Footbed Birkenstocks. The black suede leather shoes, which come in a variety of shades, are the brand’s “most sought-after clog,” per its official website.

Birkenstock adds that the slides “gives the laid-back look classic, every season appeal,” even while sitting front row with A-listers in Italy!

Hudson went a different route with her wardrobe while still coordinating with her oldest child.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star opted for a loose-fitting long-sleeved black dress with a plunging neckline and a daring high split. A black skinny belt cinched her waist.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Kate Hudson

She also wore a pair of closed-toe pumps, and for a pop of color, accessorized with turquoise earrings. Hudson kept her makeup minimal, with a bright red lip.

While at Tuesday’s Italian fashion show, the mother-son duo were also photographed with other celebrities in attendance.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Miriam Leone, Ryder Robinson, Kate Hudson, Brie Larson and Yara Shahidi attend the Max Mara Resort 2025

Hudson and Ryder sat front row with Miriam Leone, Brie Larson and Yara Shahidi — who also coordinated with neutral tones and black-and-white attire.

Speaking with PEOPLE in May, the mother of three opened up about how her relationship with Ryder is different from that of her younger kids.

"Because I guess I was young when I had him, it's a different relationship than with my other kids. So he's seen me through all of my good times, my bad times, this boyfriend, not that boyfriend," she said at the time.

Hudson also shares son, Bingham, 12, with her former fiancé Matt Bellamy; and daughter, Rani, 5, with her current fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

"He's seen me through it all. And that's very different because I never had an adult life really without him," she said of Ryder, who inspired the track "Live Forever" from her debut album, Glorious. "So it's a little, I think more protective, meaning I think he's very protective of me. And then I think my other kids will be, because we've been through so much together."



