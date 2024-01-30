This Sacramento-based sandwich spot moved into Arden Fair mall. What’s on the menu?

Arden Fair mall in Sacramento just made room for a new sandwich spot — and this one doesn’t skimp on the ingredients.

Sacramento-based HypeBoyz Tri-Tip opened a sandwich counter in January at 1689 Arden Way in the Arden Fair neighborhood. The food court’s newest addition joins a short list of fast-casual eateries including Ruby Thai Kitchen, Sbarro and Charleys Philly Steaks.

As of Tuesday morning, HypeBoyz Tri-Tip and Arden Fair mall representatives were not available for comment.

What’s on the menu at HypeBoyz Tri-Tip in Sacramento?

HypeBoyz Tri-Tip’s menu ranges from $2.50 chips to several $16 meat-filled sandwiches.

The $16 Banned Me sandwich is assembled with similar ingredients to the popular Vietnamese bánh mì — hence the name. The bread encases grilled beef, pickled vegetables, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro and butter.

The $16 Off White Turkey sandwich is made with turkey breast, avocado, grilled onions, provolone, Caesar dressing, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and parmesan.

“The only thing off with this sandwich is the flavor that’ll come off your tongue when hit with a rich fusion of Caesar dressing and mayo,” HypeBoyz Tri-Tip wrote in a Jan. 20 social media post to its roughly 750 Instagram followers.

“Each bite is a journey on its own,” the sandwich eatery added.

Outside of the 11 different sandwiches available, customers can also build their own for $16 with the following ingredients:

Bread

Dutch Crunch

Ciabatta

Baguette

French roll

White or wheat bread (sliced)

Condiments

Mayo

Mustard

Hype Sauce

Proteins

Tri-tip (triangular cuts of beef)

Honey-baked ham

Turkey pastrami

Hot link sausage

Salami

Pepperoni

Bacon

Tuna

Vegetables

Lettuce

Tomatoes

Pickles

Onions

Cheese

American

Provolone

Peeper Jack

Cheddar

Munster

Cream Cheese

Parmesan

Also available are potato and macaroni salad ($3), brownies ($3) and lemon bars ($4).

Soon, customers will have the option to order sandwiches using online delivery services, such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates, the sandwich eatery stated.

HypeBoyz Tri-Tip is open seven days a week, according to its website. Business hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

