Sacramento police ask public to help find 64-year-old man who has been missing for 17 days

Police on Wednesday afternoon asked the public to help find a missing 64-year-old man who was last seen more than two weeks ago in Sacramento.

Sangdon Kim, the person reported missing, was last seen June 9 leaving the 3200 block of Portage Way, just east of the East Commerce Way in the Natomas Creek neighborhood, the Sacramento Police Department announced in social media posts.

Police described the missing man as standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 120 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Officers asked anyone who sees Kim or who has seen Kim to call the Police Department at 916-808-5471.