Santa Ana winds threaten again this week as firefighters labor to douse Los Angeles blazes

The Santa Ana winds that fanned the fires devastating Southern California were forecast to return as firefighters scrambled to douse the deadly blazes that have destroyed more than 10,000 homes, businesses and other structures.

"A strong Santa Ana Wind event is expected to develop Monday and last through at least Tuesday," the National Weather Service said in its red flag warning, adding that the humidity will fall sharply. "Along with the extremely dry fuels, this will create a high risk for critical fire weather conditions and rapid fire spread with any new fires."

Peak wind speeds are forecast to reach 50 to 70 mph along the coasts and valleys, according to the weather service office in Los Angeles. Gusts of 60 to 80 mph will race across the mountains and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Areas of most concern, which included Ventura County and communities north of Los Angeles, were issued the "particularly dangerous situation" red flag warning.

"Very dry conditions with low relative humidity and strong northeast winds are predicted to return," Cal Fire said in its update on the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, now 81% contained.

The Palisades Fire, the other major blaze, was 56% contained by Sunday night. The Eaton fire has killed at least 17 people, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. At least 10 have died in the Palisades Fire.

"Firefighters are making steady progress, and officials are reassessing evacuation orders to ensure safe returns," Cal Fire said in a Palisades Fire incident report Sunday. "Crews are working with utility providers to repair infrastructure and address hazards like fallen trees and downed power lines."

The department warned that while "clear and cool temperatures" with moderate humidity levels are expected through the night, a red flag warning for much of Southern California will last from Monday to Tuesday.

Trump to visit California on Friday

President-elect Donald Trump said that he will visit Southern California on Friday to survey the damage caused by the wildfires. His visit will likely be the first official trip of his second term as president following his inauguration on Monday.

"I also want to send our love to everyone affected by the terrible wildfires raging in California," Trump told his supporters during a rally in Washington at Capital One Arena. "We're going to be there very soon. I'm going to go out there on Friday to see it and to get it moving back."

The incoming president's remarks come over a week after California Gov. Gavin Newsom invited Trump to visit the state and meet the victims impacted by the fires.

Residents ponder whether to rebuild or walk away

The fires have left residents with the prickly decision of whether or not to rebuild. Rebuilding costs are rising, with no certainty that another fire won't consume the communities again. And there is the issue of the ash that has blanketed the burned-out properties. The Los Angeles County Health Department has warned residents returning to those properties to wear masks with filters.

"Think of ash like fine, dangerous dust that can be inhaled deep into the lungs and can cause major problems everywhere it lands," the department warned in a statement. "It's not just dirt."

Mark Pestrella, director of Los Angeles County Public Works, said he is setting up a free program to clear out the hazardous waste for homeowners that will "deliver a lot to you ready to build (on)." State and local officials are promising to cut red tape to speed reconstruction.

Jewelry designer Charlotte Dewaele, 48, rents a home in Altadena that survived the fires because her husband stayed behind to defend it as fire approached. Many neighbors were not so fortunate. Now what?

“You are in the middle of this wasteland,” she told Reuters. “Am I going to make my kid wear a mask outside for the next four years?”

Crews make progress on LA fires: Search for missing continues

