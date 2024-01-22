Who is Sarah Ferguson? Duchess of York diagnosed with skin cancer

Sarah Ferguson married Prince Andrew in 1986 but the couple separated in 1992 (PA Archive)

Sarah Ferguson has revealed she has been diagnosed with skin cancer, just months after the removal of a cancerous mole during treatment for breast cancer.

A spokesperson for the Duchess of York said she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma after her dermatologist had several moles tested as she was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy.

The duchess “remains in good spirits” despite it being “distressing” to receive another diagnosis so soon.

Her spokesperson said: “Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous. She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.

"The duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.

"She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."

The Duchess was diagnosed with breast cancer last year following a routine mammogram screening. She has been very open about her journey with breast cancer and has pushed to raise awareness about it through her podcast.

If you’ve found yourself wanting to know more about Fergie, here is what we know.

Who is Sarah Ferguson?

Sarah Ferguson, informally known as Fergie, is a British author and TV personality and is the Duchess of York, having once been married to Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

After being born in London, she grew up in Dummer, Hampshire. And her ties to the royal family aren’t just through marriage. She is a descendant of King Charles II through three of his illegitimate children.

Fergie completed a course at Queen’s Secretarial College when she was 18, before working for an art gallery and then public relations firms in London.

Sarah Ferguson with Prince Andrew and princesses Eugenie and Beatrice in 1992 (Thierry Saliou/AFP via Getty Images)

On March 19, 1986, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced their engagement to the world after having known each other since childhood. Her ring was revealed to be a 10-diamond and Burmese ruby ring designed by the Prince himself. The two tied the knot in Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986 and became the Duke and Duchess of York straightaway.

While they were married, they carried out royal engagements and had two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The duke and duchess announced that they would be separating on March 19, 1992, with Fergie reported to be struggling with royal life and her husband’s naval career, which meant he was rarely home.

Fergie, 64, has been a person of interest for tabloids across the globe ever since her relationship with the prince began. From her financial struggles in the Nineties to her stolen diamonds, she has made headlines countless times.

She remains the patron of a number of charities, including the Teenage Cancer Trust, and has founded her own charitable organisations, Children in Crisis and Sarah’s Trust.