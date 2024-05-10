Sask. teachers reject province's contract offer

A person holds a sign at a demonstration in support of Saskatchewan teachers earlier this year. Teachers voted this week on a contract offer from the provincial government after months of job action. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) members have voted to reject a contract offer after months of strife with the province.

The STF confirmed the result Thursday evening, saying that 92.2 per cent of its members voted over the previous two days, with 90 per cent of those voters rejecting the province's offer.

The STF said it has issued an invitation to the government's bargaining committee to resume negotiations this coming Monday. The STF also said it would host a news conference Friday at 10:30 a.m. CST.

The province's three-year collective agreement offer featured a three per cent salary increase in the first and second years, with the first increase retroactive to September 2023, and then a two per cent increase in the third year.

The core issues the STF and province have butted heads over during negotiations are class size and complexity.

The contract included an article stating that an accountability framework — laid out as part of a memorandum of understanding to ensure provincial funding doled out to the Saskatchewan School Boards Association would benefit students — would be honoured.

The STF and the government have struggled to come to an agreement since negotiations began last May.

Saskatchewan's 13,500 teachers have been without a contract since August 2023 and voted in favour of job action in October. Months of job action followed, including rotating strikes, work-to-rule action, and withdrawal from extracurricular activities and voluntary duties.

Once the deal was on the table, STF referred to it as a "final offer," but the province called it a "tentative agreement."

In a previous news release, the government's bargaining committee called the contract offer "a fair and reasonable settlement that will benefit teachers, families and students."

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte poses for a portrait in Saskatoon, Sask., Friday, April 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

Ahead of the vote, STF president Samantha Becotte said she was maintaining a neutral position, although she still critiqued the province's bargaining committee and strategies.

"They know what is best for themselves, what is best for their schools and what is best for their colleagues," she said.

Prior to the vote, Premier Scott Moe alluded to potentially extending the school year if it was rejected.

He said school divisions would have to make difficult choices about extending the school year by days or even weeks.

Premier Scott Moe, in response to calls for firing the education minister, said he has full confidence in Jeremy Cockrill to continue as the minister.

Premier Scott Moe hinted earlier this week that the school year might be extended if teachers rejected the contract offer. (CBC)

Becotte retorted that there's been more time lost to snow days than job sanctions.

"It's disappointing that they are really overstepping their role and trying to influence the vote," she said.

