Saturday’s basketball rewind: No. 1 Myers Park handles Northwood, UNC recruit Drake Powell

Langston Wertz Jr., Steve Lyttle
·3 min read
It’s not often that you get a public school basketball game in North Carolina that features four national top 100 recruits. But fans in Pittsboro got a treat when Myers Park played at Northwood High Saturday in a battle of NC state championship contenders.

Myers Park won its ninth game in a row, beating Northwood 63-47, and for the most part, the Mustangs looked like a team ranked as high as No. 3 nationally, No. 1 in the N.C. 4A statewide rankings and No. 1 in The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 regional poll.

The Mustangs (13-2) handled an overflow crowd in Pittsboro and a first-rate effort from Northwood (12-3), which had a four-game win streak snapped. Northwood is No. 2 in the N.C. 2A poll.

Early on, Myers Park looked like it might win easy, working out to a seven point first quarter lead. But led by UNC signee Drake Powell, a top five national recruit in the class of 2024, Northwood grabbed a 19-16 lead.

Northwood, ranked as high as No. 77 nationally, also grabbed Myers Park’s attention. The Mustangs went on a 14-2 run to end the first half and quiet the crowd.

Notes

The game featured three of the state’s top 10 senior boys’ players: Northwood’s Powell is No. 1. Myers Park’s Sir Mohammed, signed to Notre Dame, is No. 6, and teammate Bishop Boswell, signed to Tennessee, is No. 8.

Myers Park junior power forward Sadiq White is ranked No. 1 in the state among juniors.

Coaches from Syracuse were at the game to scout White and UNC sent coaches to watch Powell.

Saturday’s boys box scores

BUTLER 67, HUNTER HUSS 54

Hunter Huss 8 18 12 16 — 54

Butler 17 151 23 12 — 67

HUNTER HUSS 54 — Zamarius Gladen 22, Satchelle Pettis 15, Duff 4, Dunlap 6, Barnette 4, Phillips 3

BUTLER 67 — Milligan 4, Currence 7, Grier 8, Tyler Showalter 25, Badio 7, Reece Starnes 16

HICKORY 51, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 49

Hickory 17 12 9 13 — 51

Wesleyan 16 13 11 11 — 49

HICKORY 51 — Jordan Lineberger 11, Jordan Powell 5, Jay Powell 5, Wilfong 3, Little 9, Izaiah Littlejohn 14, Neal 4

WESLEYAN 49 — Fullwood 4, Quamir Ingram 11, Augunas 7, Williams 3, Dancy 4, Zacch Wiggins 16, Morgan 4

Saturday’s girls’ box scores

CENTRAL CABARRUS 45, INDIAN LAND (SC) 39

Central: 6 19 14 6 — 45

Indian: 4 12 9 4 — 39

CENTRAL CABARRUS 45 — Daniyah Burton 18, Jahnae Duncan 11, Lewis 8, Arévalo 4, Blanchard 2, Cruz 2

INDIAN LAND 39 — Skylar Young 19, Knoll 8, Pensula 6

PROVIDENCE DAY 39, RABUN GAP 37

Providence Day 7 10 13 9 — 39

Rabun Gap 9 10 10 6 — 37

PROVIDENCE DAY 39 — Jaida McClure 15 Updyke 3 Clark 4 Swinson 2 Fyans 8 Levine 6 Ramsden 1

RABUN GAP 37 — McNabb 9 Isnerska 3 Cabello 5 Julkunen 9 Lutrich 2 Moore 5 Norworol 4

Record 14-5

