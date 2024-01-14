Saturday’s basketball rewind: No. 1 Myers Park handles Northwood, UNC recruit Drake Powell

It’s not often that you get a public school basketball game in North Carolina that features four national top 100 recruits. But fans in Pittsboro got a treat when Myers Park played at Northwood High Saturday in a battle of NC state championship contenders.

Myers Park won its ninth game in a row, beating Northwood 63-47, and for the most part, the Mustangs looked like a team ranked as high as No. 3 nationally, No. 1 in the N.C. 4A statewide rankings and No. 1 in The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 regional poll.

The Mustangs (13-2) handled an overflow crowd in Pittsboro and a first-rate effort from Northwood (12-3), which had a four-game win streak snapped. Northwood is No. 2 in the N.C. 2A poll.

Early on, Myers Park looked like it might win easy, working out to a seven point first quarter lead. But led by UNC signee Drake Powell, a top five national recruit in the class of 2024, Northwood grabbed a 19-16 lead.

Northwood, ranked as high as No. 77 nationally, also grabbed Myers Park’s attention. The Mustangs went on a 14-2 run to end the first half and quiet the crowd.

Notes

▪ The game featured three of the state’s top 10 senior boys’ players: Northwood’s Powell is No. 1. Myers Park’s Sir Mohammed, signed to Notre Dame, is No. 6, and teammate Bishop Boswell, signed to Tennessee, is No. 8.

▪ Myers Park junior power forward Sadiq White is ranked No. 1 in the state among juniors.

▪ Coaches from Syracuse were at the game to scout White and UNC sent coaches to watch Powell.

Saturday’s boys box scores

BUTLER 67, HUNTER HUSS 54

Hunter Huss 8 18 12 16 — 54

Butler 17 151 23 12 — 67

HUNTER HUSS 54 — Zamarius Gladen 22, Satchelle Pettis 15, Duff 4, Dunlap 6, Barnette 4, Phillips 3

BUTLER 67 — Milligan 4, Currence 7, Grier 8, Tyler Showalter 25, Badio 7, Reece Starnes 16

HICKORY 51, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 49

Hickory 17 12 9 13 — 51

Wesleyan 16 13 11 11 — 49

HICKORY 51 — Jordan Lineberger 11, Jordan Powell 5, Jay Powell 5, Wilfong 3, Little 9, Izaiah Littlejohn 14, Neal 4

WESLEYAN 49 — Fullwood 4, Quamir Ingram 11, Augunas 7, Williams 3, Dancy 4, Zacch Wiggins 16, Morgan 4

Saturday’s girls’ box scores

CENTRAL CABARRUS 45, INDIAN LAND (SC) 39

Central: 6 19 14 6 — 45

Indian: 4 12 9 4 — 39

CENTRAL CABARRUS 45 — Daniyah Burton 18, Jahnae Duncan 11, Lewis 8, Arévalo 4, Blanchard 2, Cruz 2

INDIAN LAND 39 — Skylar Young 19, Knoll 8, Pensula 6

PROVIDENCE DAY 39, RABUN GAP 37

Providence Day 7 10 13 9 — 39

Rabun Gap 9 10 10 6 — 37

PROVIDENCE DAY 39 — Jaida McClure 15 Updyke 3 Clark 4 Swinson 2 Fyans 8 Levine 6 Ramsden 1

RABUN GAP 37 — McNabb 9 Isnerska 3 Cabello 5 Julkunen 9 Lutrich 2 Moore 5 Norworol 4

Record 14-5

