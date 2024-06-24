'I saw my parents die of cancer - and then I got it'

World kickboxing champion Billy Murray has kept his cancer diagnosis private until now [BBC]

“Both my mother and father passed with cancer, and when I was diagnosed - I was thinking - am I going the same way?”

Those are the words of four-time world kickboxing champion Billy Murray, who is no stranger to fighting battles in the ring.

For the past four years he has been contending with a different opponent – and one that is known to many – as he has been receiving treatment for bowel cancer.

He kept his diagnosis private until now.

But a new documentary about his life called Billy Murray…in his Own Words has revealed the details of his illness.

Billy was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2020 [BBC]

“Very few people know what I’ve been through over the past few years," he said.

"I was diagnosed in 2020 with stage four bowel cancer. I’m still suffering from it – I’m battling it – and I’m hopefully ahead of the game plan.

“When I was first diagnosed, I was afraid I was going to go the same way as my parents – I was with them every step of the way in their cancer journeys and it’s a horrible sight.

“I am quite a strong and focused person because of training all the time – so I put that mentality into myself and said I’m going to beat this.”

Jim Crone, who made the film, has known Billy for 40 years [BBC]

Belfast filmmaker Jim Crone made the film, and it was not only Billy’s incredible sporting journey that inspired it – but also his positivity and resilience in dealing with his illness.

“I’ve known Billy for 40 years. We didn’t know where Billy’s illness was going to go when making the film - and the horror story that could have unfolded with Billy possibly losing his life.

"It could have been the kind of thing showing at a funeral – thankfully not.”

Billy says the focus his training gives him has helped in his determination to get through his treatment [BBC]

The film not only covers Billy’s kickboxing and health journey, but also many of his other achievements. He set up the Peace Fighters, to promote peace and respect through combat sports and he has also trained and mentored many other athletes.

His motivational qualities are not lost on those who Billy now trains, such as two-time former world amateur kickboxing champion and now professional kickboxer Jay Snoddon.

“To put it briefly Mr Murray is my hero," Mr Snoddon said.

"I’ve been at this gym for seven years and I know the career that he’s had, the ups and the downs, and he has just been an inspiration for me."

What are the signs of bowel cancer?

There are three main things to look out for:

blood in your poo that happens for no obvious reason - it may be bright red or dark red

a change in how you poo - such as going to the toilet more often or your poo becoming more runny or hard

feeling lower tummy pain or bloating, when your belly feels full and tight

There may be other symptoms too, such as: losing weight; not feeling like you've emptied your bowel properly after a poo; you feel more tired or dizzy than usual

Having these symptoms doesn't necessarily mean it's bowel cancer, but advice is to see a GP if you notice them for three weeks or longer and if things just don't feel right.

That means they can be checked out quickly. The earlier cancers are diagnosed, the easier they are to treat.

Sometimes bowel cancer can stop waste passing through the bowel and this can cause a blockage. This can bring on severe tummy pain, constipation and sickness. You will need to see your GP or go to your nearest A&E straight away in those circumstances.