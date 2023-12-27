Scrooge embodies all the worst sins of the modern Leftist

A Christmas Carol is widely seen as a critique of harsh Victorian values and capitalism - Science History Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Christmas Day proper has been and gone, waistlines have expanded, and, if Rishi Sunak has been very good, the seasonal spending splurge may just about drag us out of the way of an oncoming technical recession.

Traditionally, Tuesday – whether you know it as Boxing Day or Saint Stephen’s Day – was a time for charity towards the poor. See, for instance, Good King Wenceslas slogging through the snow and the rude wind’s wild lament to deliver food and fuel to a peasant.

Of course, this urge is not felt uniformly strongly across the population. Some, when asked to “make some slight provision for the poor and destitute” in “this festive season of the year” are less likely to take part than others.

Partly because of his response to this question, the name “Scrooge” has, a little unfairly, come to symbolise a mean and miserly approach to charity and towards others, and A Christmas Carol is widely seen as a critique of harsh Victorian values and capitalism.

In particular, mediocre writers often press-gang Scrooge into service as a rhetorical rebuke to conservatives who would quite like to shrink the size of the state.

It’s at this point that it’s worth stopping and taking stock. There is, indeed, a version of Scrooge who represents modern conservatives quite well. And he appears at the end of the story, filled with Christmas spirit and a love of tradition.

The better-known Scrooge, however, the “squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner”, “from which no steel had ever struck out generous fire; secret, and self-contained, and solitary as an oyster” – well, that Scrooge would be ardently opposed to everything conservatism stands for.

Consider, just briefly, the evidence stacked against him. Scrooge has no love for religion or tradition. When offered seasonal greetings, he expresses doubt that anyone poor has any right or reason to be merry. An obsession with material circumstances to the point of missing everything valuable about the season? That box is checked too.

Story continues

There’s even a glimpse of the Malthusian environmentalist in Scrooge, with his observation that, if the poor are going to die, “they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population”. It’s not that great a stretch to picture the anti-natalist climate activists who seem to yearn for human extinction.

But perhaps most tellingly, when asked to make a charitable contribution, he demurs, pointing to the prisons, the workhouses, the observation “the Treadmill and the Poor Law are in full vigour”, and the fact that he has rendered unto Caesar and paid his taxes.

In other words, Scrooge believes that, in fulfilling his obligation to the state, he has fulfilled his obligation to mankind. What better summary of the modern Left could you wish for?

It’s a well-worn observation that the welfare state, and the NHS in particular, has slowly supplanted the Church of England in the British psyche, but it has also supplanted the idea of the voluntary organisation for achieving social ends. Instead of private charity, we turn to state welfare of the sort Scrooge appealed to.

In the case of the wretched NHS, this almost completely destroyed the “friendly societies” that people had built for themselves, and put the future of healthcare in the hands of the state alone.

William Beveridge would later express regret over the path Aneurin Bevan took, writing that “in a totalitarian state… those dissatisfied with the institutions that they find can seek a remedy only by seeking to change the government of the country”.

Other charities, too, suffered. A wide body of evidence suggests that government transfers to the poor crowd out private charity, while government funds given to charities dissuade donations. The more the state does, the less we seem willing to do for ourselves (or, given the tax burden required to pay for this, the less able we are).

It is very notable that, when Scrooge finishes his night of visitations, and arises, reformed, on Christmas morning, he is not filled with a surge of utilitarian ethics that sees him donate his fortune to funding the greatest increase to global welfare.

He does make a gift to charity, but primarily his concern is with family, friends, and his colleagues. He visits his nephew, has a turkey sent to the house of Bob Cratchit, and offers him a raise. In other words, he broadly sees his obligations as being to people he knows, and to the place he lives.

This is profoundly conservative behaviour. An academic article published in Nature Communications persuasively argued that liberals direct their empathy and care towards broad, unstructured entities; all people on all continents, all mammals, with the bulk of the emphasis on “all living things in the universe including plants and trees”.

In other words, their circle of moral care is so all-encompassing as to be effectively non-existent.

If you care evenly about every person and rock in the solar system, it’s hard to think you care particularly about any of them individually – and you are accordingly relieved of responsibility for them. Best to let the state take care of that, preferably with someone else’s money.

Conservatives, on the other hand, value their friends and family; ties with strong, clear and well-defined obligations that call for action, and that have a great deal more in common with the “good” Scrooge at the story’s end, who doesn’t believe he owes the whole world a living, but recognises his obligation to his own.

If there’s a good message to take from A Christmas Carol, being a bit more like the latter Scrooge – dropping grand statements of idealism for practical charity – is probably it.

With that said, if I should find myself visited by the ghost of the welfare state past, present, and future, and asked to fill my heart with love and gratitude for “our NHS”, I am clear what my response will be. Bah, Humbug!

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.