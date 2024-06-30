Sea shanty to celebrate marine ambulance milestone

A new sea shanty has been written to mark the 30th anniversary of Guernsey's marine ambulance.

The group GU10 are to perform the shanty for the first time on board the Flying Christine III at 13:00 BST on the seafront in St Peter Port.

The song is set to the traditional tune of the song The Bonny Ship the Diamond, with new lyrics written by Richard Fyfe.

Launched in November 1994, the marine ambulance provides a dedicated service for the islands of the Bailiwick.

Dean de la Mare, the service's head of operations and a founding member of GU10, said: "What better way for my sea shanty group to mark the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Flying Christine III than having a shanty written especially for the occasion."

The performance will take place alongside the Albert Slipway opposite the Town Church.

The Flying Christine III will be open to the public from about 12:00, while the ambulance service will also carry out demonstrations.

