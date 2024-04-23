Second half of lake awarded special status

Neve Gordon-Farleigh - BBC News, Norfolk
·1 min read

The second half of a lake which sits on the Norfolk and Suffolk border has now been recognised as important for biodiversity.

The whole of Lound Lakes in Lound, near Great Yarmouth, has now been declared a County Wildlife Site (CWS) by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

The lake was previously only awarded the CWS status for the Suffolk side about 10 years ago.

Andrew Hickinbotham, Lound Lakes warden for Suffolk Wildlife Trust, said: "It sends a clear message that Lound Lakes is important to nature."

According to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, CWS status is awarded to areas of land that are rich in wildlife and outside of nationally protected areas.

To be awarded the status, the area is judged on a variety of primary and secondary criteria including, its size, diversity and habitats, rareness, potential value and intrinsic appeal.

Mr Hickinbotham said: "We’re so pleased that the two areas are now registered as a CWS.

"It sends a clear message that Lound Lakes is important to nature and that by working together, Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Suffolk Wildlife Trust and Essex & Suffolk Water, can make great changes for the future survival of protected species and biodiversity."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More news in Norfolk

Related Internet Links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'It's totally disheartening:' cabin owners watch property flood due to broken culvert

    As the rain started to fall toward the end of March, Doug Allen sensed the inevitable.He moved the furniture out of his cabin. The unwanted visitor he had dreaded for years arrived about a week later. "The water was rising one inch per hour on the lake," he said in an interview.The cabin Allen and his family have is on property they bought in North Kemptville, Yarmouth County, in 1988. It is beside Duck Lake.It is a place where they went to swim and kayak, fish and relax. But in recent years the

  • Trail camera catches incredibly rare creature in Indonesia — with her baby. See them

    The critically endangered species lives only in a small portion of Indonesia, wildlife officials said.

  • Deal to protect ranch from development means family can keep raising cattle there

    LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An agreement to protect a sprawling ranch in southern Alberta from development is the largest of its kind in the country, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says, and will allow the family that owns it to continue raising cattle there. The 22,000-hectare McIntyre Ranch was founded south of Lethbridge, Alta., in 1894 by William McIntyre and it remained in his family until his son, Billy, died in 1947. A longtime family friend and employee, Ralph Thrall, bought the property after

  • Huge sea creature washes up on CA coast in first reported death this year, experts say

    “This is the time of year where (the creatures) are headed back to Alaska from Mexico.... And sometimes they die.”

  • Big temperature swing to test Ontario’s patience this week

    Active weather returns this week with comfortable temperatures interrupted by a sharp winter-like plunge

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Parts of Canada bracing for 25+ cm of April snow this week

    Prepare for multiple rounds of April snowfall this week, as Labrador braces for wintry conditions. This onslaught of snow is expected to blanket the region, potentially leading to hazardous travel conditions and disruptions throughout the week

  • Can this ocean-based carbon plant help save the world? Some scientists are raising red flags

    In Singapore, a new plant will turn CO2 from seawater and air into the same material as seashells, in a process that will also produce “green” hydrogen

  • Stop Buying These 10 Unnecessary Groceries To Save Over $5,000 This Year

    With the cost of everything increasing due to stubborn inflation figures, finding cheaper alternatives for necessities like groceries is more important than ever. This is why we will look at groceries...

  • Automakers hope for a cut as two-way EV charging becomes real

    Automakers from General Motors to Volvo Cars, alongside utilities and charging app operators are calculating their financial cut as EVs that allow their owners to sell power back to grids become a more realistic prospect. Bidirectional, or vehicle-to-grid (V2G), charging lets EV owners charge at overnight off-peak rates then sell power back to grids at a profit during peak hours. For short periods, a million EVs could provide as much power as a large nuclear power plant, says Nick Woolley, CEO of UK software firm ev.energy, which is working on V2G technology with Siemens, Nissan, Volkswagen and others.

  • Whale experts confident orca calf will survive, find family if rescue plan succeeds

    ZEBALLOS, B.C. — The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say. A second attempt to rescue the orca was put on hold Friday when the young whale ate an 18-kilogram portion of provided seal meat for what was believed to be the first time since getting stranded in the

  • Bird Flu Is Infecting More Mammals. What Does That Mean for Us?

    In her three decades of working with elephant seals, Dr. Marcela Uhart had never seen anything like the scene on the beaches of Argentina’s Valdés Peninsula last October. It was peak breeding season; the beach should have been teeming with harems of fertile females and enormous males battling one another for dominance. Instead, it was “just carcass upon carcass upon carcass,” recalled Uhart, who directs the Latin American wildlife health program at the University of California, Davis. H5N1, one

  • Portugal's Galp says field off Namibia could contain 10 billion barrels of oil

    Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.

  • Ostrich named Karen dies after stealing and eating zoo worker’s keys, Kansas zoo says

    The ostrich reached past a fence to snatch the keys, officials said.

  • An adored ostrich at a Kansas zoo has died after swallowing a staff member's keys

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A beloved ostrich at the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center in Kansas has died after swallowing a staff member's keys. The zoo announced in a social media post on Friday that the 5-year-old ostrich named Karen had reached beyond her exhibit's fence and grabbed and swallowed the employee's keys. Staff consulted with experts around the U.S. “to undergo surgical and non-surgical efforts to minimize the impact of the keys. Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful,” the zoo sa

  • Heat-related deaths rise by 30 percent in Europe due to extreme weather

    Data published by two leading climate monitors this Monday says that Europe endured a record number of 'extreme heat stress' days in 2023, underscoring the threat of increasingly deadly summers across the continent. In a year of contrasting extremes, Europe witnessed scorching heatwaves but also catastrophic flooding, withering droughts, violent storms and its largest wildfire.According to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service and the UN's World Meteorological Organization in a new joint re

  • NASA to launch solar sail, navigate space using sunlight

    NASA is gearing up for a launch this week that will test a new way to navigate the solar system, using a large sail to catch the sunlight.

  • Jameela, baby gorilla born in Fort Worth, spends more time with new Cleveland zoo family

    “We did see them sleeping together last night — Freddy was holding Jameela and also holding hands with Kayembe during the night, so that was all very sweet to see,” the zoo shared in a new video.

  • NASA shares new data on Death Valley's rare 'Lake Manly' showing just how deep it got

    New satellite images show that the water depth of the temporary lake ranged from about 3 feet to less than 1.5 feet from February to March.

  • Health-harming heat stress rising in Europe, scientists say

    Europe is increasingly facing bouts of heat so intense that the human body cannot cope, as climate change continues to raise temperatures, the EU's Copernicus climate monitoring service and the World Meteorological Organization said on Monday. In a report on Europe's climate, Copernicus and the WMO noted last year's extreme conditions, including a July heatwave which pushed 41% of southern Europe into strong, very strong or extreme heat stress - the biggest area of Europe under such conditions in any day on record.