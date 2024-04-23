Second half of lake awarded special status

The second half of a lake which sits on the Norfolk and Suffolk border has now been recognised as important for biodiversity.

The whole of Lound Lakes in Lound, near Great Yarmouth, has now been declared a County Wildlife Site (CWS) by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

The lake was previously only awarded the CWS status for the Suffolk side about 10 years ago.

Andrew Hickinbotham, Lound Lakes warden for Suffolk Wildlife Trust, said: "It sends a clear message that Lound Lakes is important to nature."

According to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, CWS status is awarded to areas of land that are rich in wildlife and outside of nationally protected areas.

To be awarded the status, the area is judged on a variety of primary and secondary criteria including, its size, diversity and habitats, rareness, potential value and intrinsic appeal.

Mr Hickinbotham said: "We’re so pleased that the two areas are now registered as a CWS.

"It sends a clear message that Lound Lakes is important to nature and that by working together, Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Suffolk Wildlife Trust and Essex & Suffolk Water, can make great changes for the future survival of protected species and biodiversity."

