Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Enjoy Loved-Up Basketball Date Night Courtside with Sting and Other Stars

The couple attended the game along with a host of other stars on April 22

Sarah Stier/Getty Benny Blanco (left), Selena Gomez and Sting in New York City on April 22, 2024

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are getting cozy courtside!

The "Calm Down" singer and her music producer boyfriend were spotted on a date night at the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers basketball game at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Monday, April 22, while joined courtside by Sting and an array of other star-studded attendees.

Gomez, 31, and Blanco, 36, were seen getting very close during the match as they also took the time to mingle with Sting, 72, who sat beside them.

Other stars in attendance at the April 22 game were Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Christopher Meloni, Carmelo Anthony and Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim and Cecily Strong.

Gomez’s date night with Blanco comes after she shared photos of the pair on her Instagram Stories on April 12.

In one snap, the couple kissed as the singer caressed Blanco's neck with one hand, while he cradled her elbow. A second photo showed Blanco kissing Gomez’s hand as they took a joint selfie in a car.

Gomez shared the snaps at the same time she denied Instagram rumors of her previously dating John F. Kennedy’s only grandson, Jack Schlossberg, from 2020 to 2021.

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Selena Gomez (left) shaking hands with Sting in New York City on April 22, 2024

“Never met this human sorry,” the Only Murders in the Building star replied to the rumors in an Instagram post.

An insider told PEOPLE earlier this month that Gomez and Blanco are said to be “so in love” after confirming their relationship in December 2023, adding that the two stars are in a “serious relationship.”

Sarah Stier/Getty Benny Blanco (left), Selena Gomez, Sting, Chris Rock, and Ben Stiller in New York City on April 22, 2024

"They are so in love," said the source. "It’s a very serious relationship, and they’re making long distance work while she’s in New York for work commitments."

"Benny makes her feel special and they try to see each other as much as possible," the insider continued. "She really does feel like it’s the best she’s ever been treated by a guy, and she’s had a certain glow since they started dating."



