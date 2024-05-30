A New “Selling Sunset” Spinoff Is in the Works — but It’s Not Set in California!

'Selling the City' won't focus on the Oppenheim Group, as its predecessors have. Instead, it will star “a dynamic group of no-nonsense" Douglas Elliman agents

Netflix’s Selling franchise is bringing its high-stakes drama and even higher commissions to the city that never sleeps.

The streaming service confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday, May 30, that Selling the City will be the latest series in its popular stable of real estate docusoaps.

A description of the new show says it will follow “a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kick-ass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City.”

The franchise’s two West Coast-based series, Selling Sunset and Selling the OC, focus on the lives of agents at the Oppenheim Group, while Selling Tampa followed the women of Florida’s Allure Realty.

“From intense competition to the fast-paced careers and personal dramas of these agents, Selling the City promises to deliver all the excitement against the stunning backdrop of the city’s real estate landscape,” the description of the new spinoff continues.

Production on Selling the City is set to start this spring.

The announcement comes just one day after Netflix unveiled the trailer for another Big Apple-based real estate show, Ryan Serhant’s Owning Manhattan.

The SERHANT agency founder, 39, will star in the new docuseries, which will be released on June 28. PEOPLE got a first look at the trailer, which introduces Serhant’s team of agents.

“After selling real estate for 12 years, I decided to start my own company,” Serhant says in the promo, adding, “And if you can’t sell, you can’t be here.”

One agent is seen explaining, “The real estate business in New York is cutthroat.”

Serhant previously starred in Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York for 10 years before leaving the show in 2022 to focus on his eponymous firm, which he launched in 2020.

In 2022, the Emmy-nominated Bravo hit, which also launched the television career of realtor Fredrik Eklund, was placed on pause by the network, sources confirmed to PEOPLE, with both stars ready to move on from the series.

Adam DiVello (creator of The Hills) and his company, Done and Done Productions, are behind Selling the City, as well as the previous Selling shows. DiVello will executive produce the new show along with Skyler Wakil, Chris Cullen and Kris Lindquist.

The franchise’s longest-running series, Selling Sunset, premiered in 2019 and is going into its eighth season. Selling the OC, which began in August 2022, released its third season earlier this month. Selling Tampa premiered in December 2021, but wasn’t renewed for a second season.

