From Serena Williams to Paris Hilton: The top 2023 celebrity births

Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughters Olympia and Adira (Instagram / @alexisohanian)

This year has been a bumper year for celebrity births - with scores of famous faces welcoming new additions to their families over the past 12 months.

The year began with an influx of January babies - with actor Riley Keough, model and wife of John Legend Chrissy Teigen, journalist Stacey Dooley, socialite Paris Hilton and Influencer Molly Mae Hague among those welcoming new bundles of joy to the world.

Hauge - best known for appearing on Love Island and being matched with her now fiance Tommy Fury - opted for one of the more unusual names of the year when she called her daughter Bambi.

Meanwhile, Hilton was one of a few famous faces to name a baby boy Phoenix in 2023 along with Olympic diver Tom Daley who welcomed his second son with husband Dustin Lance Black by surrogate later in the year.

Hilton actually welcomed two children - Phoenix and his sister London - in 2023, both born via surrogate.

Spring saw the likes of Stacey Solomon welcome her fifth child - a daughter called Belle. Her birth came just weeks after Solomon confirmed on her social media page that she was pregnant again just over a year after welcoming her fourth child, a daughter Rose.

And it was happy news for Jessie J welcomed her son, Sky, after a heart-breaking miscarriage a few years prior. Meanwhile, Kate Ferdinand welcomed a daughter called Shae after also going through a miscarriage.

Summer babies included actor Lindsay Lohan’s son Luai, Princess Eugene’s son Ernest, Reality star Holly Hagan’s son Alpha-Jax and actor-turned fashion designer Ashley Olsen’s son Otto.

And as autumn approached Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper welcomed a boy named Wilde, while fellow comedian Jack Whitehall and his partner Roxy had a girl named Elsie.

Tennis star Serena Williams welcomed her second daughter Adira River while Rihana welcomed a second son, Riot.

As winter gripped the nation, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker welcomed a son named Rocky, while Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire also welcomed a son but with a more traditional name - Albert.

There were a few shock pregnancies and births in 2023 - with Love Island alumni Jack Keating - the son of singer Ronan Keating - stunning fans when he revealed he’d become a father for the first time just weeks after leaving the popular dating show.

Later in the year Teigen confirmed she’d had another child - a boy named Wren - via surrogate just months after Esti was born.

Robert DiNiro, 79, welcomed a daughter and his eighth child named Gia and Al Pacino, 83, a boy named Roman. The combined age of the two fathers is 162.

Victoria Coren Mitchell confirmed late in 2023 that she had welcomed a daughter called June Violet with her husband, Peep Show star David Mitchell. The presenter was 51 when she gave birth to the surprise baby.

Meanwhile, there were also a number of twins - with former Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth welcoming son Apollo and daughter Cosima. Actor Hilary Swank also had a son and a daughter aged 49 while reality star Dani Dyer had twin girls - Summer and Star.

Jude was among the most popular names amongst celebrities this year. Model Karlie Kloss welcomed Elijah Jude, with reality stars Montana Brown and Scarlett Moffat also opting for Jude. Coronation Street actor Lucy Fallon had a boy called Sonny Jude.

Meanwhile, a number of celebrities chose not to disclose the sex or name of their babies, including actor Carey Mulligan, actor Jonah Hill and girlfriend Olivia Millar, singer Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira and Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his partner Erin Drake.

Congratulations to all!