Severe storm risk spans the Prairies, risk of damaging winds, large hail

The hot and humid weather continues to fuel a multi-day severe weather risk across parts of the Prairies this week, with the threat for strong winds and very large hail on the table reappearing to close out the work week.

The risk will span all three Prairie provinces on Thursday, and by Friday, the storm threat shifts eastwards, focusing primarily on southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and into parts of northwestern Ontario.

DON'T MISS: 10 ways The Weather Network app can help you plan for summer weather

Meanwhile, heat warnings continue to cover much of the region, as well, with Environment and Climate Change Canada advising folks to take precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours.

The heat will relax somewhat and shift east late week, though still remaining hot across the southernmost areas. Widespread heat will return as early as next week, along with a concerning long range outlook that features increasingly dry conditions, which could spell problems for wildfires and agriculture.

RELATED: What is 'humidex' and how does it impact our bodies?

Severe thunderstorm chances on both Thursday and Friday, heat breaks records in Alberta

The stretch of high heat has broken new records across parts of Alberta this week. Temperatures in Edmonton on Wednesday reached 36.2°C, tying for the fourth hottest day in recorded history, and second warmest July day since the city's records began in 1880!

Baron - Edmonton warmest day

Temperatures will begin to slightly dip on Thursday across much of Alberta, with the exception being the southeastern portion of the province.

Across central and southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba, the humidex will have things feeling closer to 40.

Baron - Thursday temps PR

Thunderstorm risk continues Thursday and Friday

With the extreme heat comes the stubborn storm risk, as well. Thunderstorms will reappear in the forecast Thursday and Friday, as the "ring of fire," the northern edge of the heat dome, will set up in the area. Because of the excessive heat generated and radiated by the heat dome, storms along its boundary can be severe, as they tap into the extreme heat.

Ring of Fire storm explainer

Ring of fire explainer (The Weather Network)

Through Thursday, there's a better chance of severe storms to develop across parts of Alberta, as well as through Saskatchewan and northern Manitoba. The heat dome south of the border will hinder storms from developing in southern Manitoba, however.

The main risk in southern Saskatchewan on Thursday will be strong wind gusts, while the main risk for northern Saskatchewan and Manitoba will be large hail. The best chance for supercells on Thursday will be in the far north along the same boundary, which brought ping pong-size hail to northern Alberta on Wednesday.

Prairies Thursday storm risk map July 11 2024

Some attention will also be required along the foothills in Alberta, south of the Yellowhead, where a narrow region of upslope flow will look to trigger some afternoon storms.

The storm risk will also linger into Friday, with the most thunderstorm energy building throughout southern Manitoba and parts of southern Saskatchewan.

Baron - Friday storm energy

It will be a repeat setup of impressive amounts of energy attempting to break through the cap being provided by the heat dome.

Very large hail and damaging winds will be possible once again if storms are able to develop on Friday.

Baron - Friday PR risk

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates across the Prairies.

WATCH: Stampede under heat warning as temperatures soar

Click here to view the video