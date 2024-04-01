Severe thunderstorms threaten central and eastern US with floods, hail and tornadoes

Storm advisories were in effect Monday across a large swath of the central and eastern United States, from Texas and Oklahoma up through Ohio and Virginia, as meteorologists forecast thunderstorms capable of causing flash floods, large hail and possible tornadoes.

Some 16 million people were placed under an "enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms," according to the National Weather Service, with major cities including Dallas, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Arlington being threatened by damaging winds, tornadoes and "large to potentially giant hail."

“The severe threat will peak afternoon/evening in the southern Plains with the greatest threat for the Ohio Valley vicinity being the evening/overnight period,” the Storm Prediction Center said.

The storms grew from over the weekend, when one particularly intense system dropped tennis ball-sized hail over Illinois, while others caused flash floods throughout the Midwest, according to AccuWeather.

A screengrab of the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center outlook, which shows powerful thunderstorms threatening an area from Texas and Missouri up through Ohio and Virginia on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop Monday over parts of the mid-Atlantic region, hitting mainly Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia, the weather service said. Several inches of rain could cause localized areas of flash flooding, with urban areas, roads and small streams the most vulnerable.

The large system "will be quasi-stationary through Tuesday morning," causing the weather service to extend an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Plains and Midwest regions through Tuesday morning.

Storm bringing snow, cold weather across Northeast this week

Meanwhile, the large storm making its way across the country is threatening the Midwest and Northeast with an "all-out winter storm" later this week, according to AccuWeather.

Beginning on Tuesday, snow is expected across parts of Wisconsin and Illinois before the conditions intensify, with several inches of snow expected in parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, AccuWeather said.

Powerful wind gusts threaten to snarl traffic and impact travel across the Atlantic Coast, AccuWeather said, adding that the combination of snow and wind is expected to last through Friday and is expected to continue across a majority of the interior Northeast.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Severe thunderstorms threaten central, eastern US with tornadoes, hail