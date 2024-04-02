Severe weather, including tornadoes and damaging winds, threatens parts of United States: Live updates

More than 50 million Americans are currently facing the threat of severe storms on Easter Monday, with risks of tornadoes, flooding and snowstorms sweeping central and eastern US.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop across the Fort Worth area of Texas on Monday afternoon through Monday night – some of which may be severe, according to the National Weather Service.

“Initial storms in western North Texas late this afternoon could be capable of very large hail and have slightly increased potential for tornadoes. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats,” the agency said.

Dallas, Oklahoma City and St Louis are are also at risk of severe storms meanwhile Indiana and Maryland are bracing for possible flooding.

The NWS in Indianapolis has forecast multiple rounds of severe storms and possibly heavy rain through Monday night, with large to very large hail, damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and localised flooding.

Residents are urged to be “weather aware and ready to take action over the next 48 hours”.

The storms are expected to shift east on Tuesday, heading for the likes of Memphis, Tennessee, Washington DC and Baltimore.

Key Points

50 million Americans under storm threats

WATCH: Storms to roll through Central US over next two days

Tornadoes, Tennis ball-sized hail possible in Oklahoma

Watch: Satellite imagery shows atmospheric river moving into California

06:30 , Stuti Mishra

A late-season atmospheric river that brought heavy rain to California can be seen entering the country over the weekend in this satellite footage shared by Cooperative Institute for Research in Atmosphere (CIRA).

The moisture from the river has moved inland and enhancing the severe weather threat over central US.

Throughout the weekend, southern California was impacted by a late season atmospheric river that brought heavy rain to the region.



The system has moved inland, and the moisture it carried is going to enhance the severe weather threat over the Central US. pic.twitter.com/xkmyQtyLHH — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) April 1, 2024

WATCH: Severe weather to roar from Texas to Maryland

06:00 , Graig Graziosi

Story continues

Multiple people hurt in Texas crash amid severe storms

05:30 , Stuti Mishra

Multiple people were hurt on Monday in a pileup involving as many as 30 vehicles at an intersection south of Midland, Texas, as high winds blew dust that was making visibility difficult, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Upton County Emergency personnel responded to the crash along State Highway 349 around 4:50pm.

The National Weather Service had issued warnings about blowing dust and damaging winds for Monday afternoon in the area.

Motorists were urged to use caution when traveling in West Texas.

WATCH: Chicago weather: Rain, possible severe storms on the way

04:59 , Graig Graziosi

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible flooding and hail in Central Ohio

04:00 , Graig Graziosi

A storm system moving across the eastern portion of the US may bring rain, flooding, hail and thunderstorms to Central Ohio this week.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms began in the region today and will continue into Tuesday morning. There will be a short dry period before more storms roll in later on Tuesday evening.

Flooding, lightining, and gusty winds with hail may begin to affect the region as early as Monday, according to NBC4 meteorologists. There will also be a low, but not zero, chance of tornadoes.

Heavy, wet snow forecast for most of New Hampshire on Wednesday

03:00 , Graig Graziosi

A storm system blowing across the eastern portion of the US will likely blanket New Hampshire with wet, heavy snow later this week, according to local meteorologists.

While the state will likely see clear weather today, clouds are expected to thicken on Tuesday before dumping snow on Wednesday and early Thursday. The remainder of Thursday is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow to the southern portions of the state.

WMUR metorologists said it was too early to predict how much snow might fall, but they did warn that gusty winds were likely and power outages would be possible as a result.

Tornadoes, Tennis ball-sized hail possible in Oklahoma

02:00 , Graig Graziosi

Severe weather covering the eastern US may bring strong tornadoes and tennis ball-sized hail to Oklahoma, according to local forecasts.

By Monday afternoon, KOCO 5 meteorologists determined there was an increased threat of tornado formation largely in east and northeastern portions of the state.

KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said he believed the storms would hit in full around 6pm, and noted that he would not want his family driving around in storms of that severity.

WATCH: Storms to roll through Central US over next two days

01:00 , Graig Graziosi

Scattered, severe storms expected across Fort Worth, Texas

Tuesday 2 April 2024 00:00 , Graig Graziosi

Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and evening. This threat will be greatest near and north of I-20, but isolated severe storms could develop anywhere in North and Central Texas. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/vn0NpJJRv4 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 1, 2024

50 million Americans under storm threats

Monday 1 April 2024 23:00 , Graig Graziosi

More than 50 million Americans are currently facing the threat of severe storms on Easter Monday, with risks of tornadoes, flooding and snowstorms sweeping central and eastern US.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop across the Fort Worth area of Texas on Monday afternoon through Monday night – some of which may be severe, according to the National Weather Service.

“Initial storms in western North Texas late this afternoon could be capable of very large hail and have slightly increased potential for tornadoes. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats,” the agency said.

The storms are expected to shift east on Tuesday, heading for the likes of Memphis, Tennessee, Washington DC and Baltimore.

Thunderstorms, possibly tornadoes forecast for northwest Arkansas

Monday 1 April 2024 22:00 , Graig Graziosi

The National Weather Service is forecasting severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes in northwest Arkansas for Monday evening as a large storm system moves across the eastern US.

There is currently a 90 per cent change of severe thunderstorms beginning this evening for the region, with rain expected to continue until 10pm local time, according to the NWS.

Storms are expected to kickoff around 7pm local time and may bring hail and the potential for tornadoes. Most of the severe weather will subside by approximately 1am local time on Tuesday, the NWS reports.

Tornado watches issued for parts of Oklahoma

Monday 1 April 2024 21:30 , Graig Graziosi

A stormfront moving across the eastern US may spin up tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

The NWS issued tornado watches for Nowata, Osage, Washington, Crai, Rogers, Tulsa, Mayes, and Pawnee beginning at 3:13pm and lasting until 10:13pm tonight, local time.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Nowata, OK, Osage, OK, Washington, OK, Craig, OK, Rogers, OK, Tulsa, OK, Mayes, OK, and Pawnee, OK beginning at 3:13 pm and ending at 10:13 pm () — WJON IP Radio (@WJONIP) April 1, 2024

WATCH: Severe weather to roar from Texas to Maryland

Monday 1 April 2024 20:53 , Graig Graziosi

WATCH: Chicago weather: Rain, possible severe storms on the way

Monday 1 April 2024 20:23 , Graig Graziosi

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible flooding and hail in Central Ohio

Monday 1 April 2024 19:46 , Graig Graziosi

A storm system moving across the eastern portion of the US may bring rain, flooding, hail and thunderstorms to Central Ohio this week.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to begin in the region today and into Tuesday morning. There will be a short dry period before more storms roll in later on Tuesday evening.

Flooding, lightining, and gusty winds with hail may begin to affect the region as early as Monday, according to NBC4 meteorologists. There will also be a low, but not zero, chance of tornadoes.

Heavy, wet snow forecast for most of New Hampshire on Wednesday

Monday 1 April 2024 18:52 , Graig Graziosi

A storm system blowing across the eastern portion of the US will likely blanket New Hampshire with wet, heavy snow later this week, according to local meteorologists.

While the state will likely see clear weather today, clouds are expected to thicken on Tuesday before dumping snow on Wednesday and early Thursday. The remainder of Thursday is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow to the southern portions of the state.

WMUR metorologists said it was too early to predict how much snow might fall, but they did warn that gusty winds were likely and power outages would be possible as a result.

Tornadoes, Tennis ball-sized hail possible in Oklahoma

Monday 1 April 2024 18:11 , Graig Graziosi

Severe weather covering the eastern US may bring strong tornadoes and tennis ball-sized hail to Oklahoma, according to local forecasts.

By Monday afternoon, KOCO 5 meteorologists determined there was an increased threat of tornado formation largely in east and northeastern portions of the state.

KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said he believed the storms would hit in full around 6pm, and noted that he would not want his family driving around in storms of that severity.

WATCH: Storms to roll through Central US over next two days

Monday 1 April 2024 17:33 , Graig Graziosi

Strong storms, up to an inch of rain expected in Arkansas-Red Basin River area as storms roll across the eastern US

Monday 1 April 2024 17:03 , Graig Graziosi

A strong storm system will bring severe weather and brief heavy rainfall to parts of the ABRFC over the next 24 hours. Up to an inch of rain could fall with the stronger storms across portions of the eastern ABRFC. No river flooding is expected. pic.twitter.com/Qq14Ovq4bh — NWSABRFC (@NWSABRFC) April 1, 2024

Storms with 40mph winds expected in Indiana

Monday 1 April 2024 16:29 , Graig Graziosi

South and Central Indiana may experience severe storms on Monday afternoon and evening.

The inclement weather is part of a broader system sweeping across the eastern portion of the country.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has predicted that lightning, large hail, and potentially damaging wind gusts are possible during the weather event. Isolated tornadoes, heavy rain, and subsequent flooding are also expected across substantial swaths of the state.

The NWS predicts that the storms are likely to start this afternoon in Indiana, with 40mph (63kmh) winds blowing in from the west.

Scattered, severe storms expected across Fort Worth, Texas

Monday 1 April 2024 15:45 , Graig Graziosi

Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and evening. This threat will be greatest near and north of I-20, but isolated severe storms could develop anywhere in North and Central Texas. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/vn0NpJJRv4 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 1, 2024

Fort Worth faces risks of thunderstorms on Monday

Monday 1 April 2024 15:30 , Rachel Sharp

Thunderstorm chances return Monday afternoon through Monday night, a few of which may be severe. Remember to have a means of keeping up with severe weather warnings & forecasts for your area (smart phone, weather radio, tv, radio, computer, etc.)#texomawx #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/4nD8RRwpT4 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 31, 2024

50 million Americans under storm threats

Monday 1 April 2024 15:21 , Rachel Sharp

More than 50 million Americans are currently facing the threat of severe storms on Easter Monday, with risks of tornadoes, flooding and snowstorms sweeping central and eastern US.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop across the Fort Worth area of Texas on Monday afternoon through Monday night – some of which may be severe, according to the National Weather Service.

“Initial storms in western North Texas late this afternoon could be capable of very large hail and have slightly increased potential for tornadoes. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats,” the agency said.

The storms are expected to shift east on Tuesday, heading for the likes of Memphis, Tennessee, Washington DC and Baltimore.

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog

Monday 1 April 2024 15:19 , Rachel Sharp

Follow updates as multiple US states face severe weather events