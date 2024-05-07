Shakira Makes Red Hot Entrance at 2024 Met Gala Debut in Skin-Baring Gown

The Grammy winner walked the iconic stairs for the first time on May 6

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Shakira attends the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, 2024

Shakira walked the steps at the Met Gala for the first time — and she looked absolutely fabulous as she made the famous climb!

On Monday, May 6, the Grammy-winner, 47, made her Met Gala debut in a spicy red gown by Carolina Herrera that gave off a flamenco vibe with its dramatic train and cape detailed with voluminous ruffled sleeves resembling an abstract rose.

The look also featured a sexy high slit at the leg, an open back, a low-cut sweetheart neckline and skin-baring cutouts on the sides. Adding a touch of sparkle, a diamond starburst ornament with a matching red stone was pinned to the front of the dress.

The pop star — who posed on the red carpet with Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon — accessorized with simple red platform heels and a diamond robe necklace. She wore her long hair down in natural waves, and kept her glam simple and understated.

This year, the Costume Institute exhibit will feature approximately 250 items spanning more than 400 years of fashion history. Pieces on display include an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth silk satin ball gown, a 17th-century English Elizabethan-era bodice and designs from some of the most storied names in fashion, including Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and Hubert de Givenchy.

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer isn't the only star making her debut at the 2024 event. Chris Hemsworth, who is one of this year's co-chairs, is also attending the gala for the first time. He was one of four people chosen by Anna Wintour to serve as a co-chair.

He's joined in the position by Zendaya (returning to the Met Gala for the first time since 2019), Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Shakira at the 2023 Latin Grammys

While this marks Shakira's first time attending the gala, she's no stranger to splashy, Hollywood events. In November 2023, she wore four different show-stopping looks to the Latin Grammy Awards, including one ensemble made from upcycled theater curtains and deadstock velvet.

In September of last year, she also stunned at the VMAs, when she wore a slinky chainmail dress by Versace to accept the video vanguard award.

