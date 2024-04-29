Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzy's Solo Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Is a 'Huge Achievement' (Exclusive)

Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne spoke to PEOPLE in support of the Black Sabbath musician ahead of his second Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Kevin Winter/Getty Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne in Los Angeles in February 2018

Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne are leading the "Crazy Train" of support for Ozzy as he enters the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.

Before the rock legend received his second Rock Hall induction (following his first in 2006 as a member of Black Sabbath) as part of the class of 2024 on April 22, his wife and kids passionately felt Ozzy should make the cut.

"Oh, that's so exciting," Kelly, 39 told PEOPLE ahead of the announcement that Ozzy, 75, would join the organization as a soloist.

Related: Will Ozzy Osbourne Be Able to Perform at the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Ozzy Osbourne in Los Angeles in July 2022

As for what the recognition of his decades-long career means for the family, Sharon said it's not about them. "It's for Ozzy," she said, noting that it's an honor for him "to be in a small group of people who have been inducted twice."

"Ozzy was inducted with Black Sabbath, and for him to get in as a solo artist will be a huge achievement for him and one that he really does deserve," added his wife, who explained the family had "everything crossed — fingers crossed, legs crossed, everything" in hopes that he'd gain entry into the Rock Hall once again.

The full class of 2024 inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was announced by Ryan Seacrest and Lionel Richie during the April 21 episode of American Idol — and the Osbourne family was ready to tune in.

Related: From Cher to Ozzy Osbourne and Mary J. Blige, Meet the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne in Los Angeles in January 2014

"I can easily say this will be the first time I've ever watched American Idol," Jack, 38, quipped.

"And Ozzy too, Jack," responded Sharon. "I don't think Ozzy's ever watched the show, so it will be a first."

Additional musicians set for induction alongside Ozzy include Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest.

Related: Kelly Osbourne Says Dad Ozzy Osbourne Has Never Been 'Afforded Medical Privacy' amid Parkinson’s Battle

Getty(3) Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige and Cher

The late Alexis Korner, John Mayall and the late Big Mama Thornton will receive the musical influence award, while the late Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and the late Norman Whitfield will receive the musical excellence award. Suzanne de Passe will receive the Ahmet Ertegun award.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live on Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

In an interview with Billboard following the announcement, Ozzy said he's "more than honored" to receive his second induction, which "feels big" and "different" from his first, explaining, "because my solo career, it’s been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.